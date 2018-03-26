TSN Delivers Most-Watched February in Eight Years and Increases Lead as Canada’s Most-Watched Specialty Network

At the halfway point of the broadcast year, TSN remains the most-watched specialty network in Canada, winning five of the last six months and increasing its lead over its closest competitor to 25% with total viewers and 27% in the key A18-49 demo. It was the most-watched February on TSN since 2010 as a result of key programming including the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES PYEONGCHANG 2018.

With audience growth of 11% over the same time last year, Canadians are turning to TSN for its diverse roster of key sports properties and the 60+ iconic championship events that are the hallmark of its annual broadcast schedule, including the GREY CUP, MLS CUP, and IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP.

With a commanding start to 2018, TSN audiences have grown 21% with total viewers on the network over January and February last year, while the start of the year also saw TSN further increase its lead over its closest competitor to 31% with total viewers and 27% in the A18-49 demo.

TSN began the year with the conclusion of the 2018 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP which saw 14 million Canadians, or 39% of the country, tune in to some part of the popular tournament, while the Scotties Tournament of Hearts saw an increase of 9% with total viewers, growing 35% with younger audiences in the key A18-34 demo.

“Our continued focus is to not only provide an exceptional viewing experience for Canadians, but also deliver unparalleled choice across our schedule. This strategy is clearly resonating with our viewers,” said Stewart Johnston, President of TSN. “We were incredibly honoured to very recently be recognized by our peers with an unmatched seven Canadian Screen Awards – more than all of our competitors combined – and we will continue to push boundaries and set new bars in terms of our content and commitment to delivering excellence.”

On Tuesday, March 6, TSN won awards in seven of the eight sports categories at the Canadian Screen Awards. The awards included Best Sports Host for James Duthie; Best Sports Analyst for Jack Armstrong; Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer for Luke Wileman; Best Live Sports Event for the 2016 MLS Cup; Best Direction, Live Sports Event for the 2016 MLS Cup; Best Sports Opening/Tease for the 104th Grey Cup; and Best Sports Feature Segment for The Sound of Thunder.

Over the next four months across its digital, mobile, radio, and social platforms, in addition to across its five national television feeds, TSN presents NCAA MARCH MADNESS, FORD WORLD WOMEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, WORLD MEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY FORD, NBA Playoffs featuring the Toronto Raptors, IIHF WORLD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP, Tennis Grand Slams, Golf Majors, CFL, MLS, and the FIFA WORLD CUP, among a host of other sports properties, to Canadian viewers.

Source: Numeris. Broadcast Year to Date: August 28, 2017 – February 28, 2018. TSN (TSN1, TSN2, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5) vs. Sportsnet and Sportsnet ONE.

