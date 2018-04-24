TSN Delivers Live Coverage of the 2018 WORLD MIXED DOUBLES CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, Beginning Today (April 24)

Canada’s Laura Crocker and Kirk Muyres aim for the button at the 2018 WORLD MIXED DOUBLES CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP as TSN delivers select Canadian matches from the championship tournament. Coverage begins today (April 24) live from Oestersund, Sweden with Team Canada’s match against Czech Republic at 11:45 a.m. ET on TSN3 (click here for the complete broadcast schedule).

Airing various draws from throughout the round robin, TSN is also set to follow Team Canada’s performance in the playoffs, and will provide comprehensive semifinal and finals coverage, culminating on Saturday, April 28 with the final draw at 10 a.m. ET on TSN3.

Edmonton’s Crocker and Saskatoon’s Muyres are representing Canada after winning the Canadian Mixed Doubles title last month. The pair is undefeated through four games and currently sits in first place in Group E.

TSN’s WORLD MIXED DOUBLES CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP coverage is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app.

