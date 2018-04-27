TSN Delivers Comprehensive Live Coverage of the 2018 CFL DRAFT, May 3 at 8 p.m. ET

It’s a career defining moment for Canada’s top football prospects as TSN delivers complete live coverage of the 2018 CFL DRAFT on Thursday, May 3 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The draft kicks off with two-hours of extensive coverage on TSN, with the later rounds available on TSN.ca and the TSN GO app beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

Farhan Lalji hosts TSN’s coverage, and is joined by CFL ON TSN analyst and resident CFL DRAFT expert Duane Forde, who is set to cover the CFL DRAFT for the 14th time in his career. The panel also features CFL Insider Dave Naylor, and former Montreal Alouettes first overall pick, Davis Sanchez.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will announce the selections for the first two rounds, live from the CFL ON TSN studio, as the panel breaks down the 2018 CFL DRAFT. In addition to analyzing each player selected from the perspective of all teams, the panel also features live reports and interviews from the ‘war rooms’ of various CFL teams, including the Montreal Alouettes, who hold the first overall pick.

TSN Digital’s live draft coverage is accompanied by a real-time pick-by-pick draft tracker, as well as instant video analysis from TSN’s CFL DRAFT panel. TSN’s official social media accounts, including Twitter, Facebook, I nstagram, and Snapchat, will share memorable moments, photos, and videos on BarDown.com.

The 2018 CFL DRAFT is the first major date of the 2018 CFL season, with pre-season action beginning Sunday, May 27, and the regular season set to begin Thursday, June 14. The CFL season culminates with the 106th GREY CUP presented by Shaw – one of 60+ iconic championship events that live on TSN – live from Edmonton’s Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 25.

