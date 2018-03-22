TSN Delivers Comprehensive Coverage of the 2018 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP™, Beginning March 25 with the AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX

As the home of auto racing in Canada, TSN has F1®fans buckled in for exclusive live coverage of the 2018 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP™. Canada Sports Leader’s multi-platform coverage features practice, qualifying, and live race content throughout the 2018 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, encompassing all 21 Grands Prix, beginning Sunday, March 25 at 1:05 a.m. ET on TSN with the AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX. TSN’s complete F1 broadcast schedule is available here.

AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX action begins on TSN2 with practice on Friday, March 23 at 12:45 a.m., followed by qualifying on Saturday, March 24 at 1:55 a.m. Race day airs Sunday, March 25 at 1:05 a.m. on TSN. F1 races on TSN feature Sky Sports’ extensive F1 broadcast coverage with pre and post-race content, including commentary and analysis from the voice of F1, Martin Brundle, and a lineup of veteran and current F1 drivers, highlighted by 2016 F1 world champion, Nico Rosberg.

TSN’s F1 coverage is also available live and on demand to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO mobile app. French-language coverage is available on RDS and the RDS GO app.

Canadian Lance Stroll competes in his sophomore season on the F1 circuit as part of Williams Martini Racing. Stroll is the first Canadian racer to compete after F1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve’s retirement in 2008, and is the youngest driver ever to start from the front row of the grid.

