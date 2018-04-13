Toronto Raptors NBA PLAYOFFS Basketball Returns to TSN, Beginning April 17

North Over Everything! TSN once again goes hard to the hoop for extensive coverage of the Toronto Raptors title run, as the network today announced its broadcast schedule for the first round of the NBA PLAYOFFS with the Raptors facing the Washington Wizards. DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry lead the eastern conference champions beginning Tuesday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. ET with Game 2: Washington @ Toronto, live on TSN, TSN4K, TSN Radio 1050, and TSN GO.

Throughout the playoffs, play-by-play commentator Matt Devlin, alongside game analyst and Canadian Screen Award-winner Jack “The Coach” Armstrong, deliver the call for post-season Raptors tilts. Additionally, Rod Black hosts pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage alongside Canadian Basketball Hall of Famer Leo Rautins and former Raptors head coach Sam Mitchell. Raptors playoff coverage on TSN also features SPORTSCENTRE anchor Kate Beirness courtside.

TSN 1050 is set to showcase the Raptors with extended pre-game, halftime, and post-game shows hosted by Gareth Wheeler and Duane Watson. The station also features frequent contributions from TSN 1050 Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg. Play-by-play commentator Paul Jones calls all Raptors playoff games on TSN 1050, with Jack Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton sharing analyst duties.

TSN and TSN 1050 Broadcast Schedule

Game 1: Washington @ Toronto – Saturday, April 14 at 5:30 p.m. ET on TSN 1050 Radio

– Saturday, April 14 at 5:30 p.m. ET on TSN 1050 Radio Game 2: Washington @ Toronto – Tuesday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN GO, TSN 4K, and TSN Radio 1050

– Tuesday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN GO, TSN 4K, and TSN Radio 1050 Game 3: Toronto @ Washington – Friday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN GO, TSN 4K, and TSN Radio 1050

– Friday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN GO, TSN 4K, and TSN Radio 1050 **Game 5: Washington @ Toronto – Wednesday, April 25 at TBD on TSN, TSN GO, and TSN 4K

– Wednesday, April 25 at TBD on TSN, TSN GO, and TSN 4K **Game 6: Toronto @ Washington – Friday, April 27 at TBD on TSN 1050

TSN 1050 Radio will announce broadcast plans for Game 5 and Game 7 at a later date.

SPORTSCENTRE provides highlights, features, analysis, and interviews throughout the entirety of the NBA PLAYOFFS, with daily news updates focusing on the Raptors from reporter Josh Lewenberg . During Toronto Raptors home games, SPORTSCENTRE’s Nabil Karim reports from Toronto’s Maple Leaf Square, located outside the Air Canada Centre, and features TSN’s Cabral “Cabbie” Richards.

TSN’s complete coverage of the NBA PLAYOFFS also extends across its digital platforms with breaking news, scores, stats, schedules, interviews, and more alongside a slate of content including:

A comprehensive preview of the Raptors-Wizards First Round series, breaking down the key storylines

Written analysis of the Raptors, as well as the biggest topics from around the NBA PLAYOFFS , from Jack Armstrong

, from Jack Armstrong TSN 1050 Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg provides blog posts covering the latest Raptors news

provides blog posts covering the latest Raptors news Video highlights from every game throughout the NBA PLAYOFFS

Memorable moments, photos, videos, and behind-the-scenes content on BarDown.com and across TSN’s official social media accounts, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat

TSN’s live coverage of the Toronto Raptors during the first round of the NBA PLAYOFFS are available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO mobile app, with all games available in 4K.

**If necessary

