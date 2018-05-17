CFL ON TSN Pre-Season Provides Fans with Exclusive Live Coverage of Four Games, Beginning May 27

Free agency and the 2018 CFL Draft have come and gone; now it’s time to put the CFL’s new-look rosters to the test: CFL ON TSN gets fans ready for the start of the regular season on Thursday, June 14 with live coverage of four pre-season games. TSN, the exclusive broadcaster of the CFL, begins its pre-season coverage with a divisional matchup featuring the Edmonton Eskimos and the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday, May 27 at 5 p.m. ET on TSN.

The CFL ON TSN pre-season broadcast schedule is as follows:

Sunday, May 27 – Saskatchewan @ Edmonton at 5 p.m. ET on TSN

– Saskatchewan @ Edmonton at on TSN Thursday, May 31 – Montreal @ Ottawa at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN and TSN4K

– Montreal @ Ottawa at on TSN and TSN4K Friday, June 1 – Toronto @ Hamilton at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

– Toronto @ Hamilton at on TSN Friday, June 8 – Winnipeg @ B.C. at 10:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Exclusive coverage of the CFL ON TSN pre-season is also available to TSN subscribers for live streaming and on-demand viewing via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app.

SPORTSCENTRE provides comprehensive coverage throughout the 2018 CFL Season, beginning with a preview of the season ahead as TSN’s Matthew Scianitti and Farhan Lalji deliver features on key storylines from around the league as teams prepare for the road to the 106th GREY CUP. TSN.ca also primes fans for the new season with training camp reports, blogs, exclusive video features, and analysis from TSN’s stable of football experts, including Lalji, Scianitti, and TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Fans can tune in to TSN Radio stations across the country for comprehensive CFL ON TSN pre-season game coverage on-air, online, and on the go through the TSN GO and iHeartRadio mobile apps. Live radio coverage of the pre-season includes:

TSN and RDS are the exclusive Canadian broadcasters of the CFL, delivering live coverage of every regular season game, complete playoff coverage, and the 106th GREY CUP – one of 60+ iconic championship events that live on TSN – live from Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on November 25, 2018.

