CFL ON TSN Brings Fans Closer to the Action with Live Mics and All-New Ref Cam During TSN Broadcasts

As the CFL ON TSN gets ready to kick off Week 3, TSN announced today new enhancements to select broadcasts throughout the season. Starting this weekend, TSN is unveiling a multifaceted viewing experience with the return of live mics, and the addition of an all-new ref cam.

CFL fans have never been closer to the game with the return of live mics to the CFL ON TSN. Featured in 18 games this season, including four games for each CFL team, coaches and quarterbacks will be mic’d for the select games to catch calls, cadences, and collisions to make viewers feel like they’re part of the huddle. Live mics make their 2018 debut when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. on TSN.

Giving fans a first-hand look at the game’s top plays, and getting them up-close and personal with their favourite players, the new ref cam delivers a full referee experience to viewers. Appearing weekly, the ref cam shows viewers what the head ref sees, as well as replay footage and unique vantage points during reviews. The ref cam debuts this Saturday, June 30 as the Montreal Alouettes visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 9 p.m. ET on TSN.

“The new production features being added to our CFL broadcasts provide viewers with an immersive experience that puts them in the middle of the action,” said Paul Graham, Vice-President and Executive Producer of Live Events, TSN. “We value the great cooperation of the CFL, CFLPA, and all nine teams in providing a viewing experience for Canadian football fans unlike anything they’ve seen before.”

Fans from coast-to-coast-to-coast can catch live mics during the following broadcasts (visit TSN.ca for the complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule):

Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. ET – Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

– Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats Friday, July 6 at 7 p.m. ET – Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes

– Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes Friday, July 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET – Toronto Argonauts at Edmonton Eskimos

– Toronto Argonauts at Edmonton Eskimos Saturday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET – Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders

– Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders Friday, July 27 at 8 pm. ET – Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

– Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers Thursday, August 2 at 10 p.m. ET – Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Eskimos

– Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Eskimos Thursday, August 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET – Edmonton Eskimos at BC Lions

– Edmonton Eskimos at BC Lions Sunday, August 19 at 7 p.m. ET – Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders

– Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders Saturday, August 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET – Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders

– Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders Friday, August 31 at 7 p.m. ET – Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks

– Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks Friday, September 7 at 10 p.m. ET – Ottawa Redblacks at BC Lions

– Ottawa Redblacks at BC Lions Friday, September 14 at 7 p.m. ET – BC Lions at Montreal Alouettes

– BC Lions at Montreal Alouettes Saturday, September 22 at 7 p.m. ET – Saskatchewan Roughriders at Toronto Argonauts

– Saskatchewan Roughriders at Toronto Argonauts Saturday, September 29 at 4 p.m. ET – BC Lions at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

– BC Lions at Hamilton Tiger-Cats Monday, October 8 at 4 p.m. ET – Edmonton Eskimos at Saskatchewan Roughriders

– Edmonton Eskimos at Saskatchewan Roughriders Friday, October 12 at 7 p.m. ET – Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts

– Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts Friday, October 19 at 7 pm. ET – Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks

– Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks Friday, October 26 at 8 p.m. ET – Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The ref cam will appear in one game weekly. The upcoming schedule includes:

Saturday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET – Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders

– Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders Saturday, July 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET – BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

– BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers Thursday, July 12 at 7 p.m. ET – Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa Redblacks

– Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa Redblacks Saturday, July 21 at 4 p.m. ET – Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Toronto Argonauts

– Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Toronto Argonauts Saturday, July 28 at 4 p.m. ET – Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

