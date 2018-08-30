Teletoon Bolsters Its Position As Canada’s Animation Station With Four New Original Series Premiering This Fall

TELETOON continues to deliver the best in animated programming with a stacked fall schedule featuring four brand new Canadian original series: Bravest Warriors, Cupcake & Dino: General Services, Chop Chop Ninja, and Total Dramarama, as well as the debuts of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS, Super Dinosaur, and Transformers: Cyberverse. Additionally, new episodes of The Amazing World of Gumball, We Bare Bears, Wishfart, Teen Titans Go! and many more, round out the fall slate. Plus, fans can catch full seasons of the animation station’s favourites and new episodes of hit series the day after the broadcast on TELETOON On Demand.

“We are so proud to offer an unbeatable fall lineup featuring four new Canadian original animated series,” said Lisa Godfrey, Vice President of Original Content, Corus Entertainment. “Corus’ ongoing dedication to producing world-class animated content is driven by our outstanding production partners whose passion, talent, and creativity consistently delight TELETOON viewers with a perfect blend of our country’s humour and heart.”

New Canadian Original Series

Starting off the fall season, follow the larger-than-life antics of Cupcake, a pastry with a Napoleon complex, and his fun-loving brother, Dino as they try to make a name for themselves in the super competitive general services business in Cupcake & Dino: General Services debuting Monday, September 3 with back-to-back episodes at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET. Following the premiere, the series will air Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. ET.

Then, the incredibly successful and popular digital-first series Bravest Warriors blasts onto TELETOON on Monday, September 3, launching with back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET. Produced by Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana and created by Pendleton Ward of Adventure Time, the animated comedy set in the far future follows the adventures of teenaged heroes-for-hire as they warp through the universe to save adorable aliens using the power of their emotions. After the premiere, the series will air Monday to Friday at 8 p.m. ET starting on Tuesday, September 4.

Plus, straight from the dojo, the sensei approved action-packed series Chop Chop Ninja kicks off on Saturday, October 6 at 11:30 a.m. ET. The new show packs some serious punch as Iro, an exuberant young ninja, along with his three friends – fellow classmates at the Ninja Academy – protect his island home from a steady onslaught of treacherous and not so treacherous villains, in hopes of proving that he deserves the legendary title of Chop Chop Ninja.

Also, this fall beginning, Sunday, October 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET, Total Dramarama is the outrageous, unexpected and totally random prequel to Total Drama Island. The series re-introduces Total Drama Island cast members as four year olds in a daycare centre. While they might be small, their personalities aren’t. Inside these pint-sized bodies are hilariously familiar characters Duncan, Harold, Leshawna, Owen, Beth, Noah, Izzy, Jude, Cody, Bridgette, and Courtney, and they are not going down for their naps without a fight. Left in charge of this feisty bunch of four year olds is Total Drama Island’s scary but loveable Chef.

Additional TELETOON Fall Programming Highlights

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS *New Series*

Weekends beginning Saturday, September 1 at 1 p.m. ET

A new show where virtual reality, artificial intelligence and high-speed dueling merge into a fighting extravaganza! With advances in cutting-edge technology, duelists worldwide plug into LINK VRAINS to compete in fast-paced competition. But this cyberspace is under attack by a team of nefarious hackers determined to destroy the virtual realm! There’s only one hero who can save them – the mysterious and powerful Playmaker. But little does the world know that in real life, the dashing and daring Playmaker is actually a quiet, easy-going high school student named Yusaku Fujiki. But how can one kid take on a legion of enemies? With the help of a trash talking, AI named Ai, this unlikely duo work together to thwart the destruction of the entire virtual world and the future of dueling. Watch as they seize the wind with Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS!

Super Dinosaur *New Series*

Weekends beginning Saturday, September 8 at 3 p.m. ET

Leaping from the pages of the comic book series by Robert Kirkman and Jason Howard, Super Dinosaur focuses on Derek Dynamo and his best‐friend Super Dinosaur, a genetically engineered Tyrannosaurus Rex with human‐level intelligence and an aptitude for awesome combat gear. The two best friends go on action‐oriented secret missions for EARTHCORE, an international organization devoted to protecting the planet from monsters and villains.

Transformers: Cyberverse *New Series*

Weekends beginning Sunday, September 16 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Bumblebee is on a critical mission where lives are at stake! Only, he can’t remember what it is. It’s a good thing his best friend Windblade has found him to help repair his damaged memory chips. With each recovered memory, Bumblebee rediscovers his past adventures on Cybertron before coming to Earth. He relives fun moments when he played Cybertronian sports with his friends, and even tragic ones that would change his life. His past will shape him into becoming the hero we know today. As each memory is repaired, another clue comes to light that will lead them both to complete their shared mission to save their friends and Earth; however, the Decepticons are hot on their heels and time is running out.

Also, this fall, new episodes of The Amazing World of Gumball, Craig Of The Creek, We Bare Bears, Wishfart, Unikitty, Teen Titans Go!, and Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel.

