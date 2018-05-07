All Your Saturday Morning Wishes Are About To Be Granted As Wishfart Launches June 2 On Teletoon

After global success, TELETOON and Wishfart Productions are thrilled to announce that the weird and wonderful magic of the animated series WISHFART (20x22min) will have its Canadian premiere on Saturday, June 2 at 10:30 a.m. ET/PT. Saturday morning cartoons will never be the same once Wishfart’s off-kilter brilliance becomes a new weekend staple. Distributed by Bejuba! Entertainment, the series is currently airing internationally, including in Britain, Africa, Belgium and Italy.

In each episode of Wishfart, Dez, a maverick teen leprechaun with rookie wish-granting powers, goes on wild escapades with his friends, a ghost girl named Akiko and a puffin called Puffin, as they wrestle with wishes gone fantastically out of control. A wish with unintended results is a “wishfart,” much like a “brainfart,” and the consequences of these disasters lead Dez and friends into even stickier situations. Every episode is big on laughs, and there’s lots to learn as well, especially about the power of friendship and sticking together through any bizarre adventure that comes your way.

“After the excitement of seeing the series find its audience around the world, we can’t wait to bring Wishfart to our home audience in Canada,” says Lienne Sawatsky, co-creator of Wishfart, “As a group we have a shared love of storytelling that comes from a place a little left of centre with a pure heartbeat of friendship to ground it, so within all the wackiness of the Wishfart world we hope that shines through.”

The maestros behind this zany masterpiece are former chorus girl Lienne Sawatsky, childhood magician Dan Williams, and reformed dry-land farmer John Hazlett. When the trio first met at a party, Lienne and Dan were award-winning animation writers and showrunners and John was an experienced writer/director of comedy features. They realized quickly that combining their powers could create an unbeatable super team, and the seeds of their first collaboration, Wishfart, were planted. The project has flourished, securing international distribution deals worldwide, and even leading the team to an invitation to join the Minister of Heritage Melanie Joly’s recent creative industries trade mission to China.

Wishfart is produced by Wishfart Productions and Exec-Produced by Tatiana Kober. It is distributed internationally by Bejuba! Entertainment. The series successfully premiered on ITV (UK) in September 2017, followed by Discovery Italia (Italy), Cartoon Network (Africa), and RTBF (Belgium). In the coming months it will be launching on Cartoon Network UK, Nikki Kids (Ukraine), and 2X2 (Russia).

