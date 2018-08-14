TLN kicks off multilingual coverage of Serie A starting Saturday

TLN Media Group has scooped up the Canadian linear rights for Serie A, Italy’s top division of soccer, for three years starting this weekend.

Under the agreement, TLN Media Group channels will offer full coverage of the entire schedule of 380 matches per season, as well as weekly preview shows, review programs, highlights and goals-of-the-week shows. The multi-year deal includes the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

TLN Media Group said Monday that it plans to broadcast hundreds of live soccer matches with commentary in multiple languages including English, Italian, Spanish and French.

“TLN has a 34 year tradition of broadcasting the biggest soccer tournaments and leagues from around the world”, said TLN Media Group president Aldo Di Felice, in the news release. “For the next three seasons, TLN channels and platforms will be infused with the excitement of the world’s hottest soccer league. We are excited about the wide multicultural appeal of the league. With over half of the players coming from outside Italy, Serie A is a showcase of the world’s top talent.”

The season will kick off with live coverage of the debut match of the world’s best player, Cristiano Ronaldo, as his new club Juventus takes on Chievo Verona on Saturday, August 18 beginning at 12:00 PM ET.

