T+E’s New Line-Up Is Totally Entertaining

T+E, a Blue Ant Media specialty channel, has stacked its spring line-up with new fantastical series and fan favourites to kick off its eight-week national free preview, which gives nine million viewers across Canada free access to the channel in March and April. T+E’s original Canadian series, Paranormal Survivor, Season 4 and spine-chilling new docuseries Ghost Chasers will have fans on their edge of their seats this Spring. T+E will also debut a new season of Cleverman, a supernatural drama that puts a modern superhero twist on ancient aboriginal mythology. This brand new programming rounds out the channel’s expanded line-up of classic hits including Supernatural, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Charmed and Angel.

“T+E is treating Canadians, coast-to-coast, to a free sampling of new programming including the highly anticipated new season of Paranormal Survivor and a lineup of new character-driven stories,” said Jamie Schouela, President, Canadian Media, Blue Ant Media. “Fans will be totally entertained by our mix of new supernatural programming and expanded offering of cult classics.”

Free Preview Premieres on T+E

Paranormal Survivor (Canadian Premiere, Season 4) airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

From poltergeists and battlefield ghosts to angry spirits and deceased ancestors, every episode in this revealing paranormal documentary series tells the terrifying and life-changing stories of survivors of paranormal experiences. In each hour-long episode, the stories are linked by a supernatural theme and professionals in the field give expert insight into these extraordinary events.

Ghost Chasers (Canadian Premiere, Season 1) airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

A team of paranormal experts travel across Europe to investigate ghostly activities in some of the world’s most haunted places. Episodes include a seance gone wrong, ghostly orbs captured on camera in an abandoned lighthouse, the spirit of a princess killed on her wedding day, a mysterious voice that calls out in a labyrinth of tunnels and a frightening encounter with a deceased executioner.

Cleverman (Canadian Premiere, Season 2) premieres Sunday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The highly anticipated second season of this action-packed, supernatural drama continues the struggle of The Cleverman, who must overcome past family trauma to unite his divided society. Set in the very near future, the series reimagines Australian aboriginal stories with a modern, sci-fi superhero twist.

T+E is a Blue Ant Media specialty channel that offers an escape into a world brimming with fantasy, intrigue and unforgettable storytelling. From spine-tingling paranormal encounters to crush-worthy characters, T+E offers a mix of thrilling new series, fan-favourite cult series and can’t-miss TV specials for a destination that is totally entertaining.

