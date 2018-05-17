Where Greatness Begins: The Stars of the CHL Shine on Sportsnet for the 100th Mastercard Memorial Cup, May 18-27

Marking a century of distinguished hockey history and tradition, Sportsnet is shining the national spotlight on the stars of the Canadian Hockey League this week as the 100th Mastercard Memorial Cup arrives in Regina, May 18-27.

The centennial competition begins live from the Brandt Centre on Friday, May 18 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT when the host Regina Pats meet the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs on Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet NOW and sportsnet.ca/590. The WHL’s Swift Current Broncos and Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the QMJHL round out the contenders in the race for the coveted Memorial Cup.

Below are the key details of Sportsnet’s television, radio and digital coverage of the 2018 Mastercard Memorial Cup:

Television

Hosted by Jeff Marek alongside Colby Armstrong and Todd Warriner, the CHL on Sportsnet panel is live in Regina to provide in-depth analysis and exclusive player profiles, and to celebrate the 100-year history of the Memorial Cup.

Play-by-play announcer R.J. Broadhead and game analyst Sam Cosentino return to the broadcast booth, with Rob Faulds reporting from ice-level.

Radio

With every Memorial Cup matchup available on Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Sportsnet 650 or via stream onsportsnet.ca/590, play-by-play announcer Mel Raskin and former OHL coach and colour analyst Marty Williamson are set to deliver the radio call

Digital

Sportsnet.ca keeps junior hockey fans covered with wall-to-wall coverage out of Regina, including the latest stats, standings, videos and analysis.

Leading up to puckdrop, CHL Insider Sam Cosentino delivers in-depth previews of each team contending for the 100 th Memorial Cup.

Memorial Cup. Sportsnet.ca writer Daniel Nugent-Bowman delivers tournament coverage from all angles, including player profiles and columns.

A special Memorial Cup edition of the Tape II Tape podcast featuring Jeff Marek explores the CHL headlines and storylines during the tournament’s centennial event.

2018 Mastercard Memorial Cup Broadcast Schedule

*all games to be streamed live on Sportsnet NOW

Friday, May 18

Hamilton Bulldogs vs. Regina Pats, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360 & sportsnet.ca/590)

Saturday, May 19

Swift Current Broncos vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titan, 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 650 & sportsnet.ca/590)

Sunday, May 20

Regina Pats vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titan, 7p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet 650 & sportsnet.ca/590)

Monday, May 21

Swift Current Broncos vs. Hamilton Bulldogs, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet 590 The FAN & sportsnet.ca/590)

Tuesday, May 22

Acadie-Bathurst Titan vs. Hamilton Bulldogs,10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360 & sportsnet.ca/590)

Wednesday, May 23

Regina Pats vs. Swift Current Broncos, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360 & sportsnet.ca/590)

Thursday, May 24

Tie-breaker*, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & sportsnet.ca/590)

Friday, May 25

Semifinal, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360 & sportsnet.ca/590)

Sunday, May 27

Championship Final, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet 650 & sportsnet.ca/590)

*if necessary

