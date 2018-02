Sunny with a Chance of Baseball: Sportsnet Announces 2018 Blue Jays Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

Sportsnet is flying south for the winter to bring baseball fans complete coverage of the Blue Jays at Spring Training from Dunedin, FL. Beginning this month, all 31 pre-season games will be available on the Sportsnet Radio Network or sportsnet.ca, with eight games also televised on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW.

Spring Training coverage on Sportsnet gets under way on Friday, Feb. 23 as Canada’s Team meets the Philadelphia Phillies at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW.

The Blue Jays once again wrap up their pre-season schedule in “La Belle Province”, taking on the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game series at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium on Monday, March 26 and Tuesday, March 27.

Details of Sportsnet’s 2018 Blue Jays Spring Training coverage include:

Television – Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW

Veteran broadcasters Buck Martinez and Dan Shulman share the play-by-play duties alongside seasoned analysts Pat Tabler and Joe Siddall

Reporters Arash Madani and Hazel Mae bring fans the latest news from inside the clubhouse and on the field

Sportsnet Radio Network – Sportsnet 590 The FAN (Toronto), Sportsnet 960 The FAN (Calgary) and Sportsnet 650 (Vancouver)

Jerry Howarth and Mike Wilner share the radio play-by-play call with analyst Siddall across the Sportsnet Radio Network

Jeff Blair and Stephen Brunt deliver the latest updates and exclusive interviews live from Dunedin on The Jeff Blair Show, March 5-9 (9 a.m. ET on Sportsnet 590 The FAN)

Digital – Sportsnet.ca

Sportsnet’s Blue Jays Insiders Shi Davidi, Ben Nicholson-Smith and Arden Zwelling keep fans up-to-date with news, opinion, analysis and videos from Dunedin on sportsnet.ca.

Fans can get the latest from Dunedin with weekly editions of the At the Letters podcast, available on Sportsnet.ca

As the exclusive English-language broadcaster of the Blue Jays in Canada, Sportsnet will deliver all 162 regular season games, beginning with the season opener on March 29, on Sportsnet, the Sportsnet Radio Network and Sportsnet NOW.

2018 Spring Training Broadcast Schedule on Sportsnet

February

Friday, Feb. 23, Philadelphia @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW and sportsnet.ca)

Saturday, Feb. 24, Toronto @ Detroit, 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT (Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet 650)

Sunday, Feb. 25, Detroit @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW and Sportsnet Radio Network)

Monday, Feb. 26, Toronto @ Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (sportsnet.ca)

Tuesday, Feb. 27, New York Yankees @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (sportsnet.ca)

Wednesday, Feb. 28, Philadelphia @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (sportsnet.ca)

March

Thursday, March 1, Toronto @ Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (sportsnet.ca)

Friday, March 2, Toronto @ Minnesota, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (sportsnet.ca)

Saturday, March 3, Minnesota @ Toronto, 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT (Sportsnet Radio Network)

Sunday, March 4, Toronto @ Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT (Sportsnet Radio Network)

Tuesday, March 6, Atlanta @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet 590 The FAN)

Wednesday, March 7, Pittsburgh @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet 590 The FAN)

Thursday, March 8, Toronto @ Baltimore, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet 590 The FAN)

Friday, March 9, Baltimore @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet 590 The FAN)

Saturday, March 10, Detroit @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW and Sportsnet Radio Network)

Sunday, March 11, Pittsburgh @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW and Sportsnet Radio Network)

Monday, March 12, Boston @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (sportsnet.ca)

Tuesday, March 13, Toronto @ Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (sportsnet.ca)

Thursday, March 15, Toronto @ Boston, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (sportsnet.ca)

Friday, March 16, Toronto @ Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (sportsnet.ca)

Saturday, March 17, Canada Juniors @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet NOW and Sportsnet Radio Network)

Sunday, March 18, Pittsburgh @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW, Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet 650)

Monday, March 19, Toronto @ Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (sportsnet.ca)

Tuesday, March 20, Toronto @ Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (sportsnet.ca)

Wednesday, March 21, Philadelphia @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (sportsnet.ca)

Thursday, March 22, Tampa Bay @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (sportsnet.ca)

Friday, March 23, Toronto @ Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (sportsnet.ca)

Saturday, March 24, Toronto @ New York Yankees, 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT (Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet 650)

Sunday, March 25, Pittsburgh @ Toronto, 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT (Sportsnet Radio Network)

Monday, March 26, St. Louis @ Toronto in Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW and Sportsnet 590 The FAN)

Tuesday, March 27, St. Louis @ Toronto in Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW)

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google