Sportsnet Celebrates the Holidays with Star-Studded Broadcast Lineup

Sportsnet decks the halls this holiday season with a full slate of can’t-miss coverage from around the world of sports on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. In addition to Sportsnet’s regular, all-star programming lineup, the holiday schedule will include the best live action from the NHL, NBA and Premier League (see full broadcast details below).

The holiday cheer kicks off on Canada’s #1 Specialty Network on Monday, Dec. 25 with four NBA matchups on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW. Coverage begins at Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT as the New York Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by the marquee matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors at 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT. The annual Christmas Day showdown continues that evening at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT with Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, and concludes with the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves battle at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT.

The holiday tradition continues the following day on Sportsnet with a Premier League triple-header on Boxing Day. The action gets underway at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT when Tottenham Hotspur meet Southampton on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW, followed by West Bromwich Albion vs. Everton and concluding with a showdown between Liverpool and Swansea City.

Before the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, Sportsnet brings hockey fans a Rogers Hometown Hockey double-header, live from Spruce Grove, AB. The puck drops at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time on Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW andRogers NHL LIVE, followed by the Winnipeg Jets facing off against the Edmonton Oilers.

Wrapping up the holiday schedule, Sportsnet rings in 2018 in style with the 10th anniversary of the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic, featuring an outdoor clash between the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres at Citi Field. Coverage gets underway at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE.

Delivering sports fans the content they love, Sportsnet’s regular lineup of world-class coverage continues throughout the holidays, including regional and national NHL broadcasts, regular season NBA matchups, Premier League play, live WWE action and a CHL showdown (full broadcast schedule at sportsnet.ca/schedule).

Sportsnet Holiday Broadcast Schedule

Monday, Dec. 25

Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT – NBA on Sportsnet: Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks (Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW)

3 p.m. ET / Noon PT – NBA on Sportsnet: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Golden State Warriors (Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT – NBA on Sportsnet: Houston Rockets @ Oklahoma City Thunder (Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT – WWE on Sportsnet: WWE Monday Night RAW (Sportsnet 360 and Sportsnet NOW)

10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT – NBA on Sportsnet: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT – Premier League on Sportsnet: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton (Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW)

9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT – Premier League on Sportsnet: West Bromwich Albion vs. Everton (Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW)

Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT – Premier League on Sportsnet: Liverpool vs. Swansea City (Sportsnet, Sportsnet World and Sportsnet NOW)

7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT – NBA on Sportsnet: Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks (Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT – WWE on Sportsnet: WWE SmackDown LIVE (Sportsnet 360 and Sportsnet NOW)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT – Scotiabank Wednesday Night Hockey: Edmonton Oilers @ Winnipeg Jets (Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE)

7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT – NBA on Sportsnet: Toronto Raptors @ Oklahoma City Thunder (Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW)

10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT – NBA on Sportsnet: Utah Jazz @ Golden State Warriors (Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW)



Thursday, Dec. 28 & Friday, Dec. 29

Regional NHL broadcast schedules available at sportsnet.ca/schedule/



Saturday, Dec. 30

9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT – Premier League on Sportsnet:

o Chelsea vs. Stoke City (Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW)

o Hudderfield Town vs. Burnley (Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW)

o Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (Sportsnet World and Sportsnet NOW)

Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT – Premier League on Sportsnet: Manchester United @ Southampton (Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet World and Sportsnet NOW)

3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT – CHL Saturday Showcase: Moose Jaw @ Brandon Wheat Kings (Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW)

6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT – Hockey Night in Canada

o Boston Bruins @ Ottawa Senators (Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE)

o Montreal Canadiens @ Florida Panthers (CBC, City, Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT – NBA on Sportsnet: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz (Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT – Hockey Night in Canada

o Los Angeles Kings @ Vancouver Canucks (Sportsnet, CBC, Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE)

Sunday, Dec. 31

3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT – Rogers Hometown Hockey: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Vegas Golden Knights (Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE)

7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT – Rogers Hometown Hockey: Winnipeg Jets @ Edmonton Oilers (Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE)

9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT – NHL on Sportsnet: Chicago Blackhawks @ Calgary Flames (Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE)

Monday, Jan. 1, 2018

7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT – Premier League on Sportsnet: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. AFC Bournemouth (Sportsnet World and Sportsnet NOW)

9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT – Premier League on Sportsnet: Leicester City vs. Huddersfield Town (Sportsnet World and Sportsnet NOW)

Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT – Premier League on Sportsnet: Everton vs. Manchester United (Sportsnet World and Sportsnet NOW)

1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT – 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic: New York Rangers @ Buffalo Sabres (Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE)

7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT – NBA on Sportsnet : Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT – WWE on Sportsnet: WWE Monday Night RAW (Sportsnet 360 and Sportsnet NOW)

