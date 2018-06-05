Sportsnet and Twitter Partner to Present ‘Sportsnet Ice Surfing’ for 2018-19 NHL Regular Season

Sportsnet and Twitter are teaming up to provide fans with a whole new way to watch hockey, presenting a full season of Sportsnet Ice Surfing, a weekly show set to stream on the social platform. Announced today as part of the annual Rogers Media Upfront, Sportsnet Ice Surfing will stream weekly during the 2018-19 NHL regular season with live NHL action.

Jumping from game to game to follow where the excitement is happening, Sportsnet Ice Surfing will show highlights, provide up-to-the-minute analysis and share immediate reactions of all the evening’s biggest plays. Hosted by Sportsnet on-air personalities, the innovative show will also include special guests, live interviews and real-time interaction with fans who are watching on their Twitter feed.

“Producing a show that brings fans the best plays of the night, as they are happening, from every game in the league, allows us to curate a first-rate hockey experience for fans that is unlike anything else currently available,” said Scott Moore, President, Sportsnet & NHL Properties. “We know that viewer habits are continuously evolving and this is one of the many ways we are adapting our content, and how it’s made available, to meet the demands of our audience.”

One pilot episode of Sportsnet Ice Surfing streamed on Twitter in March 2018. The three-hour live show garnered 600,000 total viewers and was the #1 trending topic in Canada that evening, proving the popularity of the trailblazing format amongst fans and helping solidify planning for a full season of the show.

“Hockey is a top topic of Canadian conversation year-round on Twitter and Sportsnet is the perfect partner for this unique real-time hockey experience,” said Christopher Doyle, Head of Sports Partnerships, Twitter Canada. “This will be a perfect blend of live action, conversation and commentary that will tap into the audiences of teams, players and Sportsnet personalities. In short, Ice Surfing will be an entirely new way to enjoy a premium hockey experience on Twitter.”

Hosts, analysts and premiere date for Sportsnet Ice Surfing on Twitter will be announced at a later date. Brand integration and sponsorship opportunities are available for Sportsnet Ice Surfing.

