Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Season Draws to a Close with Humpty’s Champions Cup in Calgary, April 24-29

The best and brightest curling stars from around the globe are heading to Calgary next week as the Humpty’s Champions Cup – the grand finale of the 2017-18 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season – rolls into town, April 24-29. Sportsnet’s live coverage of the Humpty’s Champions Cup begins Thursday, April 26 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW(full broadcast details below).

Taking place at the WinSport Arena in Canada Olympic Park, the Humpty’s Champions Cup will shine the spotlight on 15 men’s and 15 women’s teams who have claimed victory this season. The exceptional pool of talent includes nine-time Grand Slam champions Team Jones (Winnipeg) and Team Gushue (St. John’s, NL), Canadian Olympic representatives Team Homan (Ottawa) and Team Koe (Calgary) and world junior champions Team Tardi (Langley, BC) and Team K. Jones (Halifax). The 30 teams will compete in a round-robin style bonspiel, contending for a combined $250,000 purse.

To see how each team qualified and additional details regarding event format and scoring, please visit thegrandslamofcurling.com

Returning for another must-watch Grand Slamevent, Sportsnet’s expert curling commentators will be at the heart of the action in Calgary. Veteran broadcasterRob Fauldswill have the play-by-play call while 2010 Olympic gold medallist Kevin Martin, 1998 Olympic silver medallist Mike Harris and 1998 Olympic gold medallist Joan McCuskerprovide insight and analysis throughout the bonspiel.

Interviews and Media Accreditation

Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curlingcompetitors and Sportsnet’s curling commentators are available to discuss the Humpty’s Champions Cupand2017-18 season. For interview requests or media accreditation, please contact meghann.cox@rci.rogers.com

Owned and operated by Sportsnet since 2012, the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling is an elite series of men’s and women’s curling events which are part of the World Curling Tour and feature the best teams from across Canada and around the world. The series expanded from five to seven events for the 2015-16 season. Additionally, total prize money for thePinty’s Grand Slam of Curling events increased to $2 millionbeginning with the 2016-17 season. For more details on future events, please visit www.thegrandslamofcurling.com.

Sportsnet Broadcast Schedule – Humpty’s Champions Cup

*Broadcast schedule subject to change

Thursday, April 26

Round Robin, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Round Robin, 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Round Robin, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Friday, April 27

Round Robin, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Round Robin, 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Round Robin, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Saturday, April 28

Women’s Quarter-finals, 2 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s Quarter-finals, 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s & Women’s Semifinals, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Sunday, April 29

Women’s Final, Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s Final, 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

