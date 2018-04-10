Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Returns to Toronto for the Players’ Championship, April 10-15

Beginning next week, Toronto will once again be at the centre of the curling world as the Players’ Championship – the sixth event of the 2017-18 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season – returns to town April 10-15. Sportsnet’s live coverage of the Players’ Championship kicks off Thursday, April 12 at Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW (full broadcast details below).

Returning to Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre in downtown Toronto for the fifth time in six years, the Players’ Championship features the top 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams from around the world, including nine-time Grand Slam champions Team Jones (Winnipeg) and Team Gushue (St. John’s, NL). The exceptional pool of talent will also include reigning Olympic gold-medallists Team Shuster (Duluth, USA) and Team Hasselborg (Sundbyberg, Sweden), as well as the silver-medallist Team Kim (Uiseong, Korea). The 24 participating teams will compete in a round-robin style bonspiel, contending for a combined $300,000 purse.

For additional details regarding event format, team lists and scoring, please visit thegrandslamofcurling.com

Returning for another must-watch Grand Slam event, Sportsnet’s expert curling commentators will be at the heart of the action in Toronto. Veteran broadcasterRob Fauldswill have the play-by-play call while 2010 Olympic gold medallist Kevin Martin, 1998 Olympic silver medallist Mike Harris and 1998 Olympic gold medallist Joan McCuskerprovide insight and analysis throughout the bonspiel.

Interviews and Media Accreditation

Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling competitors and Sportsnet’s curling commentators are available to discuss the Players’ Championshipand2017-18 season. For interview requests or media accreditation, please contact meghann.cox@rci.rogers.com

Owned and operated by Sportsnet since 2012, the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling is an elite series of men’s and women’s curling events which are part of the World Curling Tour and feature the best teams from across Canada and around the world. The series expanded from five to seven events for the 2015-16 season. Additionally, total prize money for the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling events increased to $2 millionfor 2016-17 season. For more details on future events, please visit www.thegrandslamofcurling.com.

Sportsnet Broadcast Schedule – Players’ Championship

*Broadcast schedule subject to change

Thursday, April 12

Round Robin, Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Round Robin, 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Round Robin, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Friday, April 13

Round Robin, Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Round Robin, 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Round Robin, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Saturday, April 14

Men’s Quarter-finals, 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Women’s Quarter-finals, 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT (CBC)

Men’s & Women’s Semifinals, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Sunday, April 15

Men’s Final, 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT (CBC)

Women’s Final, 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Additional events in the 2017-18 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling series include:

Humpty’s Champions Cup – Calgary, AB (April 24-29, WinSport Arena, Canada Olympic Park)

