Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Heads to Camrose for the Meridian Canadian Open, Jan. 16-21

Beginning next week, Camrose, AB will be at the centre of the curling world as the Meridian Canadian Open – the fourth event of the 2017-18 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season – slides into town from January 16-21. Sportsnet’s live coverage of the Meridian Canadian Open kicks off Thursday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW(full broadcast details below).

Taking over the Encana Centre in Camrose, the Meridian Canadian Open features the top 16 men’s and women’s teams from around the world, including 2018 Olympic Games hopefuls Team Koe (Calgary) and Team Homan (Ottawa). The 32 participating teams will compete in a triple knockout bracket format, contending for a combined $250,000 purse and a berth in the Humpty’s Champions Cup, the final Grand Slam event of the season.

For Canada’s representatives and nine elite international teams, the Meridian Canadian Open marks their final bonspiel before travelling to the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

For additional details regarding event format, team lists and scoring, please visit thegrandslamofcurling.com

Returning for another must-watch Grand Slam event, Sportsnet’s expert curling commentators will be at the heart of the action in Camrose. Veteran broadcasterRob Faulds will have the play-by-play call while 2010 Olympic gold medallist Kevin Martin, 1998 Olympic silver medallist Mike Harris and 1998 Olympic gold medallist Joan McCuskerprovide insight and analysis throughout the bonspiel.

Sportsnet Broadcast Schedule – Meridian Canadian Open

*Broadcast schedule subject to change

Thursday, Jan. 18

Triple Knockout, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Triple Knockout, 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT (Sportsnet East, West, Pacific & Sportsnet NOW)

Triple Knockout, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Friday, Jan. 19

Triple Knockout, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Triple Knockout, 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Triple Knockout, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Saturday, Jan. 20

Women’s Quarter-finals, Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s Quarter-finals, 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s & Women’s Semifinals, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Sunday, Jan. 21

Women’s Final, 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s Final, 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Additional events in the 2017-18 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling series include:

Princess Auto Elite 10 – Winnipeg, MB (March 15-18, St. James Civic Centre)

Players’ Championship – Toronto, ON (April 10-15, Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre)

Humpty’s Champions Cup – Calgary, AB (April 24-29, WinSport Arena, Canada Olympic Park)

