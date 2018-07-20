Home of Vancouver Hockey: Sportsnet Acquires Exclusive Radio Rights to Vancouver Giants

Sportsnet 650 is adding to its content roster as Sportsnet has acquired the exclusive radio rights to the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League (WHL). Starting this coming season, Sportsnet’s Vancouver-based all-sports radio station Sportsnet 650 will broadcast all Vancouver Giants games live, which combined with all 82 Vancouver Canucks games, makes it the exclusive home for all of Vancouver hockey.

“The addition of the Vancouver Giants solidifies Sportsnet 650 as the primary destination for Vancouver’s hockey fans to get their content, news and analysis on the sport that they love most,” said Scott Moore, President, Sportsnet and NHL Properties. “As the home of hockey, Sportsnet is committed to showcasing all levels of the sport and this partnership helps shine a spotlight on the future stars of Canada’s favourite game.”

Live game coverage will be complemented by regular appearances from the team’s head coach, Michael Dyck, and GM, Barclay Parneta, on the station’s various shows, as well as weekly player profiles and features.

“The Giants have a strong history and legacy here in Vancouver, producing players like Evander Kane and Milan Lucic, and we are extremely excited to continue telling their story everyday on Sportsnet 650,” said Craig MacEwen, Program Director, Sportsnet 650. “This will be a huge year for junior hockey in Vancouver with the 2019 NHL Draft coming to town and all eyes on potential first round pick Bowen Byram. It’s going to be great for Vancouver hockey fans.”

Vancouver Giants play-by-play announcer Dan O’Connor will call the games on Sportsnet 650, beginning with the regular season opener on Friday, Sept. 21 when Vancouver hosts the Everett Silvertips. Memorial Cup champions in 2007, the Giants finished the 2017-18 season as a Top 10 WHL team with 36 wins and the league’s second-highest goal scorer in New York Rangers prospect Ty Ronning.

“The Vancouver Giants are very excited to enter into this broadcasting partnership with Sportsnet 650,” said Vancouver Giants Majority Owner, President & Governor Ron Toigo. “We feel very confident in the direction that the Giants are heading both on and off the ice, and this partnership with Sportsnet 650 is going to play a huge part in ensuring that our fans will continue to receive the best and most interactive Vancouver Giants coverage possible.”

A full radio broadcast schedule for the Vancouver Giants 2018-19 season will be announced at a later date.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

