Hitting the Airwaves Today: Sportsnet 650 Unveils New Starting Lineup

As announced on-air this morning, Vancouver’s all-sports radio station Sportsnet 650 revealed its new roster for its signature morning program, Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup. Beginning today, James Cybulskiis joined by regular co-hosts Perry Solkowskiand Rick Dhaliwal to deliver the sports news and stories that Vancouver sports fans care about most.

Following Solkowski’s move to the morning timeslot, Randip Janda will now work alongside Dan Riccio during the 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT timeslot on the newly-named Reach Deep program. In a final lineup change, former morning show co-host Mira Laurencegoes back to her roots as the new game reporter for Sportsnet 650’s Vancouver Canucks radio broadcast team, bringing listeners the latest news from rinkside.

“We have such an incredible pool of talent here at Sportsnet 650, featuring broadcasters who bring world-class experience, knowledge and versatility to the studio,” said Craig MacEwen, Program Director, Sportsnet 650. “This refreshed lineup gives our hosts the opportunity to be doing what they are truly passionate about, ensuring that our shows continue to deliver the engaging conversation, lively debate and first-rate sports content our listeners have come to expect from our station.”

Sportsnet 650 – Weekday Broadcast Schedule

5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. PT – Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup with James Cybulski, Rick Dhaliwal and Perry Solkowski

o Start your day off right with three of Vancouver’s most experienced sports journalists as they deliver unparalleled sports insight and entertaining debates

Multi award-winning journalist Solkowski makes the move to the morning drive alongside Cybulski following his tenure as co-host of Sportsnet 650’s afternoon talk show, On Point. Local broadcast veteran Dhaliwal takes over the third chair, bringing 28 years of radio experience and deep passion and knowledge for Vancouver’s sports scene.

9 a.m. to Noon PT – The Playbook with Satiar Shah and Jawn Jang

Noon to 1 p.m. PT – Canucks Central at Noon with Satiar Shah

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT – Reach Deep with Dan Riccio and Randip Janda

o Echoing the playful nature of their show’s name, this dynamic duo will examine the day’s sports headlines with energy and entertaining analysis

A member of the Sportsnet 650 radio roster since its inception in 2017, Janda has more than 10 years of sports broadcast experience in the radio booth and on Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi Edition. Riccio joins Janda following eight years in Toronto at Sportsnet 590 The FAN, where he honed his broadcast skills as a reporter, host and play-by-play announcer.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT – The Program with Andrew Walker and Scott Rintoul

Launched in September 2017, Sportsnet 650 is the exclusive radio broadcaster of the Vancouver Canucks and home to Toronto Blue Jays radio coverage in Vancouver. Available on the dial at 650 AM, Sporsnet 650 is also accessible on HD Receivers at HD3 on 96.9FM, as well as on the Sportsnet App, the Radioplayer Canada App or by streaming live on Sportsnet.ca/650.

