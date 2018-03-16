Get Swept Away: Sportsnet Announces 2018-19 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Schedule

As announced this evening during the Princess Auto Elite 10 broadcast from Winnipeg, Sportsnet has confirmed the complete 2018-19 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling tour schedule, beginning Fall 2018. Hitting the road for another world-class season, Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling will be rolling into seven communities across Canada to shine the spotlight on the best men’s and women’s curlers from around the globe (see full schedule below).

Furthering its commitment to growing the sport of curling within Canada and beyond, Sportsnet is making history this upcoming season with the expansion of the Princess Auto Elite 10 format. Traditionally an event exclusive to men’s teams, next season’s Princess Auto Elite 10 will mark the first time in Grand Slam history that the world’s best women’s teams will also compete in the tournament.



“Sportsnet is more dedicated than ever to growing the sport of curling,” said Scott Moore, President, Sportsnet & NHL Properties, Rogers Media. “It remains our goal to deliver the highest calibre of curling competition, and we are thrilled to add another opportunity to showcase the incredible talent within women’s curling on the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling tour.”

Building off of what has been the most successful season ever in terms of attendance, the 2018-19 Grand Slam season will begin with the Princess Auto Elite 10 in Chatham, ON, September 26-30 at the St. Clair Campus Arena.

2018-19 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Schedule

*Ticket information for the below events will be available online in the coming weeks



Princess Auto Elite 10 – Chatham, ON (Sept. 26-30, 2018 at St. Clair Campus Arena)

– Chatham, ON (Sept. 26-30, 2018 at St. Clair Campus Arena) Masters – Truro, NS (Oct. 23-28, 2018 at Rath Eastlink Arena)

– Truro, NS (Oct. 23-28, 2018 at Rath Eastlink Arena) Tour Challenge – Thunder Bay, ON (Nov. 6-11, 2018 at Tournament Centre)

– Thunder Bay, ON (Nov. 6-11, 2018 at Tournament Centre) Boost National – Conception Bay South, NL (Dec. 11-16, 2018 at Conception Bay South Arena)

– Conception Bay South, NL (Dec. 11-16, 2018 at Conception Bay South Arena) Meridian Canadian Open – North Battleford, SK (Jan. 8-13, 2019 at Civic Centre)

– North Battleford, SK (Jan. 8-13, 2019 at Civic Centre) Players’ Championship – Toronto (April 9-14, 2019 at Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre)

– Toronto (April 9-14, 2019 at Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre) Humpty’s Champions Cup – Saskatoon, SK (April 23-28, 2019 at Merlis Belsher Place)

Owned and operated by Sportsnet since 2012, the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling is an elite series of men’s and women’s curling events which are part of the World Curling Tour and feature the best teams from across Canada and around the world. The series expanded from five to seven events for the 2015-16 season. Additionally, total prize money for the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling events increased to $2 millionfor 2016-17 season. For more details on future events, please visit www.thegrandslamofcurling.com.

