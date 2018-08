Game. Set. Match. Sportsnet to Deliver Court-to-Court Coverage of Rogers Cup, Starting August 6

Canadian tennis fans will have the ultimate courtside pass to the sights, sounds and stars of tennis next week as Sportsnet serves up world-class coverage of the 2018 Rogers Cup presented by National Bank, August 6 to 12. Returning to Toronto and Montreal for Canada’s premier tennis tournament, Sportsnet is match-ready to deliver Canadian English-language coverage of all rounds of Rogers Cup on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360 and Sportsnet NOW, with additional content available on sportsnet.ca and Sportsnet 590 The FAN.

Live multiplatform coverage of the 2018 Rogers Cup smashes down on Monday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW.

As the biggest stars in tennis descend on Montreal and Toronto next week, Sportsnet will be courtside to deliver all the hard-hitting action to Canadian viewers. In Montreal, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, World No. 1 Simona Halep, defending Rogers Cup champion Elina Svitolina and Canada’s own Genie Bouchard headline the women’s competition. In Toronto, Canadian stars Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov battle it out against the top ATP World Tour players, including World No. 1 Rafael Nadal and 2018 Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic at the Aviva Centre.

Key details of the 2018 Rogers Cup on Sportsnet include:

Television

Sportsnet’s all-star roster of tennis experts will provide Canadian viewers with an all-access pass to the action in Toronto and Montreal, including up-to-the-minute coverage and in-depth match analysis.

Features Sportsnet celebrates the career and contributions of 2018 Canadian Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Daniel Nestor, who is set to play in his 30 th and final Rogers Cup this month Sportsnet’s Caroline Cameron takes an in-depth look at Canadian Rebecca Marino’s return to competitive tennis following her five-year battle with depression Sportsnet shines the spotlight on Robert Bedard, the last Canadian man to capture the national Open title 60 years ago in 1958 Arash Madani sits down with rising star Denis Shapovalov to re-live his upset victory over World No. 1 Rafael Nadal in Montreal last August



Digital

The ultimate online destination for Canadian tennis fans on the go, Sportsnet delivers wall-to-wall coverage of the 2018 Rogers Cup on sportsnet.ca, the Sportsnet app and Sportsnet NOW. Coverage includes:

On Sunday, Aug. 5, a special Daniel Nestor “Big Read” published on Sportsnet.ca.

Tribute videos and vignettes for Nestor, starring tennis greats such as Roger Federer and Stefan Edberg on Sportsnet’s YouTube channel

A live stream of men’s and women’s secondary courts Monday through Thursday and Tuesday night’s women’s session, exclusively on Sportsnet NOW

Daily news, interviews and analysis from Sportsnet tennis insiders, including Damien Cox and Kristina Rutherford

Real time clips and highlights from Montreal and Toronto, including Sportsnet’s panel analysis

Round-the-clock social media content on Sportsnet’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Radio

Aces –Hosts Roger Lajoie and Tom Tebbutt deliver the annual tournament preview show ahead of the first serve in Toronto and Montreal (Monday, Aug. 6 at 10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 590 The FAN & Sportsnet.ca)

2018 Rogers Cup Broadcast Schedule

Monday, August 6

Women’s Round 1 – 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s Round 1 – 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Women’s Round 1 – 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s Round 1 – 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Tuesday, August 7

Women’s Rounds 1 & 2 – 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s Rounds 1 & 2 – 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Women’s Rounds 1 & 2 – 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s Round 1s & 2 – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Wednesday, August 8

Women’s Round 2 – 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s Round 2 – 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s Round 2 – 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Women’s Round 2 – 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Thursday, August 9

Men’s Round 3 – 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Women’s Round 3 – 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s Round 3 – 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Women’s Round 3 – 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Friday, August 10

Women’s Quarter-finals, 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s Quarter-finals, 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s Quarter-finals, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Women’s Quarter-finals, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Saturday, August 11

Women’s Semifinals, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s Semifinals, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Women’s Semifinals, 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s Semifinals, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Sunday, August 12

Women’s Championship Final, 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s Championship Final, 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

*Schedule may be subject to change

