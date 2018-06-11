Celebrating Milestones: Five Communities Unveiled for 2018-19 Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour

Hitting the road for its fifth annual coast-to-coast tour this fall, Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour presented by Scotiabank and Dodge unveiled five communities where special milestones will be celebrated during the 2018-19 season. As just announced on Hockey Central Tonight on Sportsnet, Canada’s ultimate touring hockey festival will open in Kitchener (ON) with a special three-day celebration from October 5 to 7, and will also travel cross-country to mark special occasions in London (ON), Glace Bay (NS), Mississauga (ON) and CFB Esquimalt (BC) along the 25-stop season. Complete tour details, including full schedule, remaining communities, broadcast matchups and festival information, will be announced later this summer.

“In Canada, our deep hockey roots extend from coast-to-coast and keep our communities intrinsically connected,” said Ron MacLean. “Beginning with celebrating milestones in these five communities, we have the privilege of a fifth season of uncovering the great hockey tales of our past, celebrating the hockey victories of our present and meeting the hockey stars of our future.”

“From Southern Ontario to Cape Breton to British Columbia, there are so many hockey stories to tell, important milestones to celebrate, and experiences to share,” said Tara Slone. “I look forward to celebrating special moments with these five communities throughout our fifth season.”

“We are incredibly proud of how Rogers Hometown Hockey has connected with hockey fans and communities across Canada,” said Scott Moore, President of Sportsnet and NHL Properties. “Heading into our fifth season, this tour continues to provide us with the unique opportunity to tell the grassroots stories that exemplify the shared passion all Canadians of all backgrounds have for hockey.”

The 2018-19 Rogers Hometown Hockey tour includes milestone celebrations in the following locations:

Kitchener, ON – October 5 to 7

The fifth season of Rogers Hometown Hockey kicks off in the Kitchener Rangers’ backyard – and just in time for the 50th anniversary of Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest!

London, ON – October 20 & 21

Returning to where the inaugural season of the tour started in 2014, Rogers Hometown Hockey revisits the “Forest City” to commemorate its 100th episode.

Glace Bay, NS – October 27 & 28

The ultimate hockey tour travels to Glace Bay, part of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Mississauga, ON – December 22 & 23

It will be a winter wonderland in the 905 when Rogers Hometown Hockey decks the halls in Mississauga for the 5th annual holiday broadcast.

CFB Esquimalt, BC – February 16 & 17

The tour continues on Vancouver Island with its annual visit to a Canadian military base for our special Support Our Troops broadcast.

Arriving in a new passionate hockey community every Saturday and Sunday throughout the 2018-19 hockey season, Rogers Hometown Hockey celebrates Canada’s hockey heritage through family-friendly activities, world-class storytelling, and star-studded guest appearances and musical acts. The free festival concludes every Sunday with an outdoor viewing party of the Sportsnet broadcast of an NHL game hosted by Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.

