Canada’s Home of Hockey: Sportsnet Announces 2018-19 National NHL Broadcast Schedule

Sportsnet today unveiled its 2018-19 NHL national broadcast schedule, featuring more than 150 exclusive English-language matchups available across all three marquee nights: Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday evenings, Rogers Hometown Hockey on Sundays, and Scotiabank Wednesday Night Hockey. Sportsnet’s national coverage of the NHL regular season kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 3 with an opening night doubleheader featuring historic rivals Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks on Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE.

In addition to its regular season coverage three across marquee nights, Sportsnet is also the exclusive English-language Canadian home of destination events on the NHL calendar, including: theBridgestone NHL Winter Classic on January 1, 2019, the 2019 NHL All-Star Skills Competition and NHL All-Star Game on January 25 and 26, and the Coors Light NHL Stadium Series on February 23. Sportsnet’s national schedule also includes the 19th annual Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada on February 9, the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. (full national broadcast schedule below).

Additional details of Sportsnet’s NHL coverage for the 2018-19 season, including national broadcasts on additional nights and regional broadcast schedules for the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks will be announced in the coming weeks.

Key features of Sportsnet’s 2018-19 national NHL broadcast schedule include:

Scotiabank Wednesday Night Hockey – Wednesdays

Scotiabank Wednesday Night Hockey will be home to 33 NHL showdowns this season on Sportsnet, including nine all-Canadian matchups and eight division rivalry games.

will be home to 33 NHL showdowns this season on Sportsnet, including nine all-Canadian matchups and eight division rivalry games. In a network first, Scotiabank Wednesday Night Hockey shifts to Monday night on October 29 to deliver a must-see doubleheader featuring Calgary vs. Toronto, followed by Minnesota at Vancouver.

Hockey Night in Canada – Saturdays

The Hockey Night in Canada tradition continues on Saturday nights with 98 games this season, including 24 all-Canadian matchups.

tradition continues nights with 98 games this season, including 24 all-Canadian matchups. Returning to screens across the country, Hockey Night in Canada premieres on October 6 with a four-game lineup featuring six Canadian clubs.

premieres on with a four-game lineup featuring six Canadian clubs. Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada returns for its 19th annual celebration on February 9 , live from Swift Current, SK. The 12.5-hour marathon will feature all seven Canadian clubs in action from coast-to-coast.

Rogers Hometown Hockey – Sundays

Hitting the road for its fifth season, Rogers Hometown Hockey is set to travel coast-to-coast to deliver 26 exclusive NHL matchups – 25 of which will feature at least one Canadian franchise.

is set to travel coast-to-coast to deliver 26 exclusive NHL matchups – 25 of which will feature at least one Canadian franchise. Hosted by fan-favourite duo Ron MacLean and Tara Slone, Rogers Hometown Hockey premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 from Kitchener, ON, with an Original Six showdown between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks.

premieres from Kitchener, ON, with an Original Six showdown between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks. As previously announced, the 2018-19 Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour will also be celebrating milestones in London (ON), Glace Bay (NS), Mississauga (ON) and CFB Esquimalt (BC) along the 25-stop season. Complete tour details will be announced later this summer.

Hockey Night in Canada games will be available on Sportsnet, City and CBC while all other national games will be available on a Sportsnet channel. All games will also be available on Rogers NHL LIVE while all national games broadcast on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE or Sportsnet 360 can also be streamed on Sportsnet NOW. Full channel allocations will be announced on a week-to-week basis.

2018-19 NATIONAL NHL BROADCAST SCHEDULE ON SPORTSNET

*Schedule subject to change

** All start times reflect pre-game coverage

Scotiabank Wednesday Night Hockey

October

Wednesday, Oct. 3 (Doubleheader)

o Montreal @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

o Calgary @ Vancouver, 10 p.m. Et / 7 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Oct. 10 , Philadelphia @ Ottawa, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

, Philadelphia @ Ottawa, / Wednesday, Oct. 17 , St. Louis @ Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

, St. Louis @ Montreal, / Wednesday, Oct. 24 , Toronto @ Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

, Toronto @ Winnipeg, / Monday, Oct. 29 (Doubleheader)

o Calgary @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

o Minnesota @ Vancouver, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

November

Wednesday, Nov. 7 , Pittsburgh @ Washington, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

, Pittsburgh @ Washington, / Wednesday, Nov. 14 , Washington @ Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

, Washington @ Winnipeg, / Wednesday, Nov. 21

o Toronto @ Carolina, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

o Montreal @ New Jersey, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

o Ottawa @ Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

o Winnipeg @ Calgary, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

o Vancouver @ Anaheim, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Nov. 28 , San Jose @ Toronto, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

December

Wednesday, Dec. 5 , Edmonton @ St. Louis, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

, Edmonton @ St. Louis, / Wednesday, Dec. 12 , Philadelphia @ Calgary, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

, Philadelphia @ Calgary, / Wednesday, Dec. 19 , Montreal @ Colorado, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

January

Wednesday, Jan. 2 , Vancouver @ Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

, Vancouver @ Ottawa, / Wednesday, Jan. 9 , Nashville @ Chicago, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

, Nashville @ Chicago, / Wednesday, Jan. 16 , Colorado @ Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

, Colorado @ Ottawa, / Wednesday, Jan. 23

o Washington @ Toronto, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

o Arizona @ Montreal, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Jan. 30 , Tampa Bay @ Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

February

Wednesday, Feb. 6 , Ottawa @ Toronto, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

, Ottawa @ Toronto, / Wednesday, Feb. 13 , Edmonton @ Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

, Edmonton @ Pittsburgh, / Wednesday, Feb. 20 , Winnipeg @ Colorado, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

, Winnipeg @ Colorado, / Wednesday, Feb. 27 , Edmonton @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

March

Wednesday, March 6, Toronto @ Vancouver, 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Wednesday, March 13, Chicago @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Wednesday, March 20, Toronto @ Buffalo, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Wednesday, March 27, Toronto @ Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

April

Wednesday, April 3, Ottawa @ N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



Hockey Night in Canada

October

Saturday, Oct. 6

Ottawa @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Montreal @ Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Winnipeg @ Dallas, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Vancouver @ Calgary, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Oct. 13

Toronto @ Washington, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Pittsburgh @ Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Vancouver @ Florida, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3: 30 p.m. PT

Calgary @ Colorado, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Oct. 20

Montreal @ Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

St. Louis @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Nashville @ Edmonton, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Boston @ Vancouver, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Oct. 27

Winnipeg @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Montreal @ Boston, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Pittsburgh @ Vancouver, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

November

Saturday, Nov. 3

Edmonton @ Detroit, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Toronto @ Pittsburgh, 6 :30 p.m. ET / 3 :30 p.m. PT

Tampa Bay @ Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Chicago @ Calgary, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Nov. 10

Ottawa @ Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Toronto @ Boston, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Vegas @ Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Calgary @ Los Angeles, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Nov. 17

Montreal @ Vancouver, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Pittsburgh @ Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Edmonton @ Calgary, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Nov. 24

Boston @ Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Philadelphia @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Winnipeg @ St. Louis, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Vancouver @ Los Angeles, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

December

Saturday, Dec. 1

Toronto @ Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Winnipeg @ New Jersey, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

N.Y. Rangers @ Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Vegas @ Edmonton, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Dec. 8

Toronto @ Boston, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Pittsburgh @ Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Nashville @ Calgary, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Dec. 15

Toronto @ Florida, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Ottawa @ Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Philadelphia @ Vancouver, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Dec. 22

N.Y. Rangers @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Washington @ Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Tampa Bay @ Edmonton, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Winnipeg @ Vancouver, 10 p.m. ET 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Dec. 29

N.Y. Islanders @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Washington @ Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Montreal @ Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Vancouver @ Calgary, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

January

Saturday, Jan. 5

Vancouver @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Nashville @ Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Edmonton @ Los Angeles, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Jan. 12

Boston @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Colorado @ Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Arizona @ Edmonton, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Ottawa @ San Jose, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Jan 19

Philadelphia @ Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Winnipeg @ Dallas, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Ottawa @ St. Louis, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Calgary @ Edmonton, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

February

Saturday, Feb. 2

Pittsburgh @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Detroit @ Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Anaheim @ Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Vancouver @ Colorado, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 9 – Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada

Winnipeg @ Ottawa, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

Toronto @ Montreal, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

San Jose @ Edmonton, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Calgary @ Vancouver, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Feb.16

Montreal @ Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Toronto @ Arizona, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Edmonton @ N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Ottawa @ Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Vancouver @ San Jose, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 23

Montreal @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Anaheim @ Edmonton, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

N.Y. Islanders @ Vancouver, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

March

Saturday, March 2

Ottawa @ Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Buffalo @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Pittsburgh @ Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Minnesota @ Calgary, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, March 9

Toronto @ Edmonton, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Ottawa @ Boston, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Vegas @ Vancouver, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, March 16

Toronto @ Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Chicago @ Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Calgary @ Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Edmonton @ Arizona, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, March 23

N.Y. Rangers @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Buffalo @ Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Nashville @ Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Calgary @ Vancouver, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, March 30

Montreal @ Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Toronto @ Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Anaheim @ Edmonton, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Dallas @ Vancouver, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

April

Saturday, April 6

Toronto @ Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Columbus @ Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Winnipeg @ Arizona, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Edmonton @ Calgary, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT



Rogers Hometown Hockey

October

Sunday, Oct. 7, Toronto @ Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, Oct. 14, Carolina @ Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, Oct. 21, Calgary @ N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, Oct. 28, Ottawa @ Vegas, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

November

Sunday, Nov. 4, Tampa Bay @ Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, Nov. 11, New Jersey @ Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, Nov. 18, Vegas @ Edmonton, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, Nov. 25, Calgary @ Arizona, 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

December

Sunday, Dec. 2, San Jose @ Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, Dec. 9 (Doubleheader)

o Montreal @ Chicago, 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT

o Calgary @ Edmonton, 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Sunday, Dec. 16, Tampa Bay @ Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, Dec. 23, Detroit @ Toronto, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Sunday, Dec. 30, Vegas @ Arizona, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

January

Sunday, Jan. 6, Edmonton @ Anaheim, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, Jan. 13, Florida @ Vancouver, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, Jan. 20, Arizona @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

February

Sunday, Feb. 3, Edmonton @ Montreal, 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT

Sunday, Feb. 10, Toronto @ N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, Feb. 17, Montreal @ Florida, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, Feb. 24, Calgary @ Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

March

Sunday, March 3, Winnipeg @ Columbus, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 10, Winnipeg @ Washington, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 17, Vancouver @ Dallas, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 24, Montreal @ Carolina, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 31, Calgary @ San Jose, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

As the home of hockey, Sportsnet is the exclusive English-language national broadcast rights holder of NHL games in Canada. Sportsnet is also the official regional television broadcast rights holder for the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames (including radio rights on Sportsnet 960 The FAN), Toronto Maple Leafs (including radio rights on Sportsnet 590 The FAN) and Vancouver Canucks (including radio rights on Sportsnet 650).

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google