Back-To-Back All-Star Action Happ-ening in Washington: Sportsnet Delivers 2018 MLB Home Run Derby and 2018 MLB All-Star Game, July 16-17

The MLB’s best is set to impress at the Midsummer Classic and Sportsnet has fans covered, delivering comprehensive coverage of the 2018 MLB Home Run Derby and 2018 MLB All-Star Game, live from Nationals Park in Washington, DC.

Sportsnet’s multiplatform coverage begins with the fan-favourite Home Run Derby tonight (Monday, July 16) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT followed by live coverage of the 89th All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 17 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Sportsnet, Sportsnet Radio Network and Sportsnet NOW.

There is plenty of Canadian content to cheer about as Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ is making his first All-Star appearance, and Blue Jays announcers Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez will be calling the game for the MLBInternational Feed, which will be airing on Sportsnet.

Below are the details of Sportsnet’s MLB All-Star coverage:

Broadcast Schedule

Monday, July 16

Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT – Baseball Central at Noon (Sportsnet 590 The FAN)

o Hosts: Jeff Blair and Kevin Barker

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT – 2018 MLB Home Run Derby (Sportsnet, Sportsnet Radio Network & Sportsnet NOW)

(Sportsnet, Sportsnet Radio Network & Sportsnet NOW) 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT – Sportsnet Central (Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW)

o Hazel Mae delivers news, updates and recaps of the night’s events

Tuesday, July 17

Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT – Baseball Central at Noon (Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet.ca)

o Hosts: Blair and Barker

7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT – MLB Central: All-Star Edition (Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW)

o Hosts: Jamie Campbell and Barker; Reporters: Mae and Shi Davidi

Special Features: J.A. Happ: Look back on the career of first-time All-Star J.A. Happ and the trade that set it all in motion Jose Altuve: Take an in-depth look at perennial All-Star Jose Altuve and his obsession with baseball that led to three batting titles and an MVP



o Sportsnet Radio Network MLB All-Star Game pre-game coverage begins

7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT – 2018 MLB All-Star Game (Sportsnet, Sportsnet Radio Network and Sportsnet NOW)

o Announcers: Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez

11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT – Sportsnet Central (Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW)

o Mae delivers news, updates and recaps of the night’s events

Digital

The ultimate destination for Canadian baseball fans, Sportsnet.ca features wall-to-wall coverage of the All-Star festivities in Washington, including:

News and analysis from the Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game, as well as highlights and interviews

Coverage of the MLB Futures Game with Davidi featuring Blue Jays prospects Bo Bichette and Danny Jansen

By The Numbers: Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game editions

Up-to-the-minute coverage on Sportsnet’s social media channels: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

