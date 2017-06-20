STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Lands in Canada September 24

Scheduling for one of television’s most anticipated debuts of the year was revealed today as Space confirmed that STAR TREK: DISCOVERY makes its exclusive Canadian broadcast premiere simultaneously on CTV and Space, Sunday, September 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CT. Episode 2 follows immediately the same evening only on Space. The 15-episode season will roll out in two chapters, with the first eight episodes running from Sunday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 5.

The second chapter resumes in January 2018. Every episode will also be available to Space subscribers on the newly launched Space GO app, in addition to being available on Space.ca and participating On Demand channels.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will also stream exclusively in Canada on CraveTV, with full scheduling details to be released in the coming weeks.

“The addition of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY anchors Space’s incredibly exciting fall schedule,” said Pat DiVittorio, Vice-President, Programming, CTV and Specialty. “Joining genre heavy-hitters THE LAST SHIP and THE LIBRARIANS, Space continues to be the go-to-destination for exclusive, high-octane and compelling drama.”

STAR TREK, one of the most iconic and influential global television franchises, returns to television 50 years after it first premiered with STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. The series follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and for one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series features a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. The series will air on CBS All Access in the U.S. and be distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV.

Bell Media has also licensed all 727 existing episodes of the STAR TREK television library – which includes STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES, STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION, STAR TREK: DEEP SPACE NINE, STAR TREK: VOYAGER, and STAR TREK: ENTERPRISE.

The STAR TREK television library airs on Space (in English) and on Cinépop (in French), and is available now on CraveTV.

