Space Fires up Friday Nights with its Most-Watched Original Series KILLJOYS and Canadian Fan-Favourite WYNONNA EARP, July 20

Space doubles down on Friday nights this summer with the return of Canadian hit series WYNONNA EARP and KILLJOYS, beginning July 20. Airing back-to-back in a destination timeslot for genre fans, WYNONNA EARP’s Season 3 premiere kicks off the thrill ride at 9 p.m. ET, followed by Space’s most-watched original series KILLJOYS at 10 p.m. ET. In the U.S., both series air day-and-date on SYFY.

Marking the return of KILLJOYS, Space revealed today the ominous new key art featuring Hannah John-Kamen, as Dutch/Aneela fully infiltrated by the Hullen forces. The fiery WYNONNA EARP Season 3 poster art, previously revealed by Entertainment Weekly, is available for download here.

In addition, Space provided a first look at the new seasons of WYNONNA EARP and KILLJOYS with promos teasing new characters, highlighting signature quips, and showcasing all the high-octane action. View the promos here and here .

“Canadian series WYNONNA EARP and KILLJOYS are back to ignite summer nights in this powerhouse timeslot,” said Pat DiVittorio, Vice-President, Programming, CTV and Specialty. “Fridays on Space will once again be the destination that genre fans and viewers have come to count on for exciting, out-of-this-world stories.”

New seasons of both WYNONNA EARP and KILLJOYS will be available On Demand via set-top box. And Seasons 1- 3 of KILLJOYS will all be available Friday, June 22 on CraveTV.

WYNONNA EARP Season 3 (12 episodes X:60)

Fridays at 9 p.m. ET, beginning July 20

Season 3 of the 12 episode, one-hour drama WYNONNA EARP sees reckless and reluctant gunslinger Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano) and her team of outmatched outsiders return to face monsters, revenants, and their biggest fears. They all fight to take down the demon who cursed the Earp family before he destroys the Ghost River Triangle – and the world.

Season 2 of WYNONNA EARP corralled an audience increase of 30% for total viewers compared to Season 1, and was up 33% among A25-54, 46% among A18-49, and more than double for females A25-54 and A18-49. WYNONNA EARP Season 2 made Space the most-watched entertainment specialty channel during its Fridays at 10 p.m. ET timeslot among adults A18-34 and A18-49.

In the Season 3 premiere “Blood Red and Going Down” (Friday, July 20 at 9 p.m. ET), when a mysterious bus full of sexy strangers rolls into town, Wynonna must figure out why they’re in Purgatory before the entire town falls under their spell.

KILLJOYS Season 4 (10 episodes X :60)

Fridays at 10 p.m. ET, beginning July 20

KILLJOYS penultimate season picks up from the Season 3 finale and finds Dutch (John-Kamen) on a journey to face her biggest foe yet, while D’av (Luke MacFarlane) and John (Aaron Ashmore) are trapped in an elevator in deep space with a pregnant Delle Seyah (Mayko Nguyen). They are united by the knowledge of the name of their true enemy: The Lady, an immeasurable manifestation of evil without beginning or end.

KILLJOYS continues to reign as the most-watched original series on Space, and was a Top 10 show in the 2016/17 broadcast year among total viewers, adults, and females in key A25-54 and A18-49 demos.

In the season opener “The Warrior Princess Bride” (Friday, July 20 at 10 p.m. ET), trapped in the mysterious and mind-bending greenspace and on the run from the deadly Lady, Aneela (John-Kamen), and her father Khlyen (Rob Stewart) struggle to stay one step ahead of the Lady, while keeping a wounded Dutch alive with a story that he promises will save her life: the tale of Dutch and Johnny’s first mission in the Quad. He tells the story of the time when, down to their last few Joy, Dutch and John accepted a simple cargo transportation gig to the armpit of the galaxy and how this led to them facing off with a deadly assassin.

