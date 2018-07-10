Space and CraveTV Land Psychological-Horror Series CASTLE ROCK from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King

Space, together with CraveTV, announced today the acquisition of the much-anticipated psychological-horror series CASTLE ROCK from executive producer J.J. Abrams and based on characters and settings by Stephen King. The drama is distributed globally by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution. The 10-episode, one-hour series launches Wednesday, July 25 with a three-episode premiere event beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Space and streaming simultaneously on CraveTV. Subsequent new episodes roll out on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET, beginning August 1 on Space and CraveTV.

Inspired by the Stephen King universe, CASTLE ROCK is an original story that intertwines characters and themes from King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of the fictional Maine town. The series was developed for television and is executive produced by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason. Click here to watch the trailer.

“Do not watch this alone! An oozing, terrifying ride, CASTLE ROCK is a sensation just waiting to happen,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “The Stephen King universe never looked so beautiful and creepy. Space is thrilled to partner with CraveTV to simultaneously deliver this thriller exclusively to Canadian television and streaming audiences in a three-part premiere event.”

CASTLE ROCK is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT, and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption, are either set there or contain references to the locale.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

