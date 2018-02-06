Megan Follows Tapped for Recurring Role on Space original series WYNONNA EARP

Iconic Canadian actress, Megan Follows (REIGN) has been cast as Michelle Earp, Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and Waverley’s (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) mysteriously absent mother. This reveal follows the shocking cliffhanger of Season 2, when fans discovered that Mama Earp is indeed alive.

“Megan Follows is one of Canada’s most beloved and versatile performers, and we are beyond thrilled to have her onboard for such an iconic role,” said showrunner Emily Andras. “Her ferocity and fearlessness will fit in fabulously with the rest of our phenomenal cast.”

Follows is best known for her role as Anne Shirley in iconic Canadian mini-series ANNE OF GREEN GABLES and Queen Catherine de Medici in REIGN. Other notable credits include HEARTLAND, SECOND CHANCES, and STRONG MEDICINE.

Following an emotional and surprising Season 2 finale that saw Wynonna give birth to the next Earp heir, she’s now hell-bent on dispatching all remaining Revenants and other supernatural beings to end the cycle of violence between future heirs and Wyatt Earp’s demonic outlaws. Armed with Wyatt’s demon-killing six-shooter, Peacemaker, and her battle-seasoned team of demon hunters Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon, BEING HUMAN), Agent Xavier Dolls (Shamier Anderson, Race), Waverly Earp (Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Avengers: Age of Ultron), Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell, WORKIN’ MOMS), and Jeremy Chetri (Varun Saranga, WORKIN’ MOMS), Wynonna challenges fate, faces new foes, and makes life-altering sacrifices in order to break the curse once and for all.

WYNONNA EARP Season 3 is currently in production in Calgary and slated to return to Space in 2018.

