Discover the Origins of a Hero in Space’s new Blockbuster Sci-Fi Drama KRYPTON, Premiering March 21

Making its exclusive Canadian broadcast premiere Wednesday, March 21 at 10 p.m. ET on Space, the much-anticipated Superman prologue series KRYPTON unfolds a chapter in the DC Comics universe that’s rarely been exposed – Superman’s family, the House of El, and their struggle before he was launched to earth to save his life. The debut of the hot new Superman prequel celebrates the 80th anniversary of Superman, the character that debuted in 1938’s Action Comics No. 1. KRYPTON introduces the Kryptonian city of Kandor and a new cast of Kryptonian heroes and villains that impart a better understanding of the Superman mythology.

“KRYPTON stands out among other Superman series with its fresh exploration into the origins of an already iconic story and franchise,” said Pat DiVittorio, Vice-President, Programming, CTV and Specialty. “It’s an exciting addition to Space’s well-curated roster of primetime sci-fi, and we’re confident its discerning viewers will mark their calendars for this must-watch, 10-episode event.”

Set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet, the hour-long genre series follows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe, Florence Foster Jenkins), the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather, who is faced with a life and death conflict: save his home planet or let it be destroyed in order to restore the fate of his future grandson. With Krypton’s leadership in disarray and the House of El ostracized, Seg must balance the quest to redeem his family’s honor and protect the ones he loves while being challenged by familiar DC characters Brainiac (Blake Ritson, INDIAN SUMMERS) and Earthly time-traveler Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos, DARK MATTER).

Supporting Cameron Cuffe’s Seg-El is Georgina Campbell (BLACK MIRROR) as Lyta-Zod, a solider in the military guild and daughter of Kandor’s military guild leader Jayna- Zod; Shaun Sipos as Adam Strange, a world-weary time-traveling human who finds himself stranded on Krypton; Elliot Cowan (DA VINCI’S DEMONS) as politician Daron-Vex; Ann Ogbomo (Wonder Woman) as the leader of Kandor’s military guild Jayna-Zod; Aaron Pierre (BRITANNIA) as Dev-Em, Lyta-Zod’s betrothed; Rasmus Hardiker (Your Highness) as Kem, con artist and lifelong friend of Seg-El; Wallis Day (THE ROYALS) as Nyssa-Vex, youngest daughter of House Vex and brilliant lawmaker; Blake Ritson as Brainiac, one of Superman’s oldest and most dangerous foes; and Ian McElhinney (GAME OF THRONES) as Val-El, Seg El’s grandfather and one of Krypton’s greatest scientists.

Based on DC characters, KRYPTON is created by executive producer David S. Goyer (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice). Cameron Welsh (ASH VS EVIL DEAD) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Damian Kindler is executive producer (SLEEPY HOLLOW) and Colm McCarthy is co-executive producer along with Andrew Cholerton (THE GIFTED). Ciaran Donnelly (VIKINGS) directs the first two episodes.

