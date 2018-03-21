The Sinner Is Renewed for Season 2 at USA!

USA Network announced today that its acclaimed drama The Sinner will return for a second limited season in Summer 2018!

From Universal Cable Productions (UCP), the second, eight-episode season will once again feature Derek Simonds as executive producer and showrunner, Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple as executive producers through their company Iron Ocean, and Charlie Gogolak as executive producer. Brad Winters will also serve as executive producer. Antonio Campos, who directed the first three episodes of season 1, will return to direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

Season 2 lures Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) back to his hometown in rural New York to assess an unsettling and heart wrenching crime — parents murdered by their 11-year-old son, with no apparent motive. As Ambrose realizes there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown. He’s pitted against those who’ll stop at nothing to protect its secrets — and a mysterious woman who proves to be a complicated, enigmatic piece to this haunting puzzle.

“The Sinner was a huge success for USA Network,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “In our second season, we’ll follow Detective Ambrose as he tracks his newest “why-dunnit,” while staying true to the unique, edge-of-your-seat storytelling that captivated audiences and critics alike.”