TSN Serves Up Live Multi-Court Coverage of WIMBLEDON, Beginning July 2

TSN today announced its comprehensive broadcast schedule for WIMBLEDON, beginning with early first round coverage starting Monday, July 2 at 6:30 a.m. ET on TSN2 and TSN3. Live from the iconic grass courts of London’s All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, TSN provides more than 500 hours of multi-court coverage of the world’s oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can also stream the network’s comprehensive array of WIMBLEDON coverage on TSN.ca and the TSN app, including exclusive bonus streams. RDS and the RDS app provide French-language coverage for RDS and RDS Direct subscribers.

Hosted by Mark Roe, with on-site reports from Mark Masters, TSN’s daytime coverage of WIMBLEDON features simultaneous matches, as well as post-match reports, analysis, news conferences, and highlights throughout the day. Masters is also set to provides comprehensive reports throughout the tournament for SPORTSCENTRE, while contributing blog posts and web-exclusive one-on-one interviews for TSN.ca.

TSN primes fans for the tournament with the WIMBLEDON PREVIEW SHOW on Saturday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN3. The iconic BREAKFAST AT WIMBLEDON returns to TSN, an on-site morning show providing an overview of the day’s matches, beginning on July 12 at 7 a.m. ET on TSN3 and TSN5. Additionally, WIMBLEDON PRIMETIME airs every evening of the tournament, offering a rundown of all the action from the All England Club. The show also features encore broadcasts, highlights, and recaps of key matches.

TSN’s daily match schedule is available on TSN.ca/Wimbledon, while the official @TSNTennis Twitter account keeps fans informed on frequent schedule and score updates. TSN complements its extensive WIMBLEDON broadcast schedule with comprehensive live streaming of bonus courts for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca and the TSN app.

TSN Digital platforms provide must-see clips, breaking news, scores, and match recaps, while TSN’s official social media platforms share photos, videos, and buzz-worthy content throughout the tournament.

TSN follows Canadians Milos Raonic, Denis Shapovalov, Daniel Nestor, Gabriela Dabrowski, Eugenie Bouchard, and Vasek Pospisil throughout WIMBLEDON:

Raonic looks for another shot at the WIMBLEDON title after making the finals in 2016

title after making the finals in 2016 Shapovalov competes at WIMBLEDON for just the second time outside of his junior career, where he took the Boys’ Singles title in 2016

for just the second time outside of his junior career, where he took the Boys’ Singles title in 2016 Three-time WIMBLEDON doubles champion Nestor makes his final career appearance at the prestigious tournament

doubles champion Nestor makes his final career appearance at the prestigious tournament Dabrowski, the 2018 AUSTRALIAN OPEN mixed doubles champion, competes in both the women’s and mixed doubles events

After being a finalist at WIMBLEDON just four years ago, Bouchard looks to regain some ground after competing in the qualification draw this year

just four years ago, Bouchard looks to regain some ground after competing in the qualification draw this year Pospisil has had success at WIMBLEDON in the past, having won the 2014 doubles championship and making the singles quarterfinals in 2015

The women’s field is headlined by seven-time WIMBLEDON champion Serena Williams, returning to the court after withdrawing from the 2018 FRENCH OPEN. The field also features 2018 FRENCH OPEN winner and world #1-ranked Simona Halep, defending WIMBLEDON champion Garbiñe Muguruza, and 2017 US OPEN champion and 2018 FRENCH OPEN finalist Sloane Stephens.

The men’s field is highlighted by eight-time WIMBLEDON winner and defending champion Roger Federer, 17-time Grand Slam champion and 2018 FRENCH OPEN winner Rafael Nadal, and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray.

Infiniti has signed on as the title sponsor throughout TSN’s complete coverage of WIMBLEDON.

WIMBLEDON is part of TSN’s exclusive tennis broadcast schedule that consists of all four Grand Slam tournaments, including the U.S. OPEN, running August 27 to September 9.

