TSN Delivers Exclusive Live Coverage of the 2018 FRENCH OPEN, Beginning May 27

For the 34th consecutive year, TSN takes viewers to the historic red clay courts of Roland Garros as TSN serves up exclusive live coverage of the second Grand Slam of the tennis season, the 2018 FRENCH OPEN – yet another of the network’s unmatched slate of 60+ iconic championship events. Canada’s Sports Leader delivers expansive multi-court coverage from the first round through the finals, beginning Sunday, May 27 at 5 a.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4, with four feeds of bonus coverage also available on TSN GO. A complete schedule of TSN’s FRENCH OPEN coverage is available online at TSN.ca.

Hosted by Mark Roe and Kelcey Brade, TSN’s daytime multi-court FRENCH OPEN coverage features multiple concurrent live matches, as well as post-match reports, analysis, press conferences, and highlights throughout the day. TSN’s Mark Masters is on-site from Paris to deliver reports from the tournament for SPORTSCENTRE, and contribute blog posts and web-exclusive one-on-one interviews for TSN.ca.

Following the day’s matches throughout the tournament, FRENCH OPEN PRIMETIME provides viewers with recaps of key matches, as well as encore broadcasts to keep fans up-to-date on all the action from Roland Garros, beginning Sunday May 27 at 11 p.m. ET on TSN2.

TSN Digital platforms also feature an updated daily match schedule at TSN.ca/FrenchOpen, up-to-the-minute breaking news, highlights, recaps, and stats, as well as extensive content across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

TSN subscribers can access live streaming and on-demand viewing of the network’s exclusive live coverage of the FRENCH OPEN via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app, with French-language coverage of the FRENCH OPEN available on RDS.

