TSN Delivers Exclusive Live Coverage of Every Round of the PGA’s 118th U.S. OPEN, Beginning Tomorrow

TSN is once again set to deliver the second major of the golf season for the 34th consecutive year with exclusive coverage of the 118thU.S. OPEN, another of the network’s 60+ championship events, live from Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York.

TSN has all four rounds of the tournament, beginning tomorrow (June 14) at 7 a.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN3, and culminates with the final round Sunday, June 17 at 10 a.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN3 (the complete broadcast schedule is available at TSN.ca).

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can also stream each round live on TSN.ca and the TSN app, with expansive bonus feeds of featured groups and dedicated holes also available. French-language coverage of the U.S. OPEN is available on RDS, RDS.ca, and the RDS app.

Broadcast coverage of the historic tournament is accompanied by a series of essays from TSN’s golf analyst Bob Weeks. The slate of stories is highlighted by the 10-year anniversary of Tiger Woods’ last major championship title at the 2008 U.S. OPEN. Weeks also focuses on the evolution of one of the United States’ most historic venues, Shinnecock Hills, and the changes to the course since the tournament was last hosted there in 2004. Additionally, Weeks focuses on the one-and-only Phil Mickleson, who’s looking to change his fortune from a record six U.S. OPEN runner-up finishes to include a win at this year’s tourney.

In addition to following the top storylines throughout the tournament, Weeks provides daily reports from the U.S. OPEN for SPORTSCENTRE, and contributes content to TSN.ca, with extensive coverage also available across TSN Digital platforms.

The 2018 U.S. OPEN features an all-star field, highlighted by Woods. He competes against 2018 MASTERS champion Patrick Reed, defending 2017 U.S. OPEN champion Brooks Koepka, previous U.S. OPEN champions Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, and Rory McIlroy. Canadians competing include Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, and NHL referee Garrett Rank.

