TSN Delivers Early Round Coverage of the RBC CANADIAN OPEN, Beginning July 26

TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader, comes home to deliver first and second round coverage of the 109th playing of the RBC CANADIAN OPEN, beginning Thursday, July 26 at 7 a.m. ET on TSN. Airing live from Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario, TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can enjoy RBC CANADIAN OPEN coverage on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The complete RBC CANADIAN OPEN broadcast schedule is available here.

The RBC CANADIAN OPEN features five of the PGA Tour’s top-20 ranked stars, including world #1-ranked Dustin Johnson, 2018 U.S. Open Champion Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia. Ten Canadians are set to compete, including Mike Weir, Adam Hadwin, and David Hearn.

Bob Weeks files daily reports for SPORTSCENTRE all week long from Glen Abbey, delivering post-round reactions, one-on-one interviews, and more. Fans can also visit TSN.ca for analysis from Weeks, as well as daily highlights and up-to-the-minute news from the RBC CANADIAN OPEN.

French-language coverage of the RBC CANADIAN OPEN is available on RDS.

Following the RBC CANADIAN OPEN, TSN heads to the Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, Missouri for the fourth and final major of the golf season, the PGA CHAMPIONSHIP, beginning Thursday, August 9 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

