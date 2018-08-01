TSN Announces Broadcast Schedule for 2018 HLINKA GRETZKY CUP, Beginning August 6

TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader, today announced its schedule for the 2018 HLINKA GRETZKY CUP, starting Monday, August 6 as Sweden faces Slovakia at 5 p.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN5. The tournament, held this year in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, runs from Monday, August 6 through Saturday, August 11 with the gold medal matchup at 9 p.m. ET on TSN2. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can enjoy live coverage of the 2018 HLINKA GRETZKY CUP on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. TSN’s 2018 HLINKA GRETZKY CUP broadcast schedule is available here.

The annual under-18 summer hockey classic, being held in Canada for the first time, gives fans a sneak peek at some of the world’s top young talent. Alumni include notable NHL stars Sidney Crosby, Patrik Laine, and Steven Stamkos, who participated in the tournament before they appeared in the big leagues.

TSN’s industry-leading hockey experts will bring viewers the call, with Gord Miller, Craig Button, and Ryan Rishaug. TSN will also bring fans closer to the action, interviewing NHL general managers, coaches, and scouts in attendance.

TSN.ca will provide fans with in-game and must-see highlights, along with analysis from TSN’s Director of Scouting, Craig Button. SPORTSCENTRE is airing exclusive daily features leading up to the 2018 HLINKA GRETZKY CUP, including:

Wednesday, August 1 – Button’s All-Hlinka All-Star Team

Thursday, August 2 – Canadian #1 Picks Who Played at the Hlinka Tournament

– Canadian #1 Picks Who Played at the Hlinka Tournament Friday, August 3 – Alexis Lafreniere Profile

TSN 1260 Edmonton will broadcast live on-location at Rogers Place in Edmonton on the following days:

Tuesday, August 7 : 2 – 4 p.m. ET with Dave Jamieson, and 4 – 8 p.m. ET with Jason Gregor

: with Dave Jamieson, and with Jason Gregor Wednesday, August 8 : 2 – 4 p.m. ET with Dave Jamieson

: with Dave Jamieson Friday, August 10 : 2 – 4 p.m. ET with Dave Jamieson, and 4 – 8 p.m. ET with Jason Gregor

French-language coverage of the 2018 HLINKA GRETZKY CUP is available on RDS. RDS and RDS Direct subscribers can stream the tournament live via RDS.ca and the RDS app.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

