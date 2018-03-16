The 2018 World Curling Championships Culminate TSN’s Season of Champions Curling Coverage Beginning Tomorrow

TSN is set to slide into the final two events of the Season of Champions Curling Coverage, as Team Canada look to capture world titles as part of the 2018 FORD WORLD WOMEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP (March 17-25) and 2018 WORLD MEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY FORD OF CANADA (March 31-April 8).

TSN’s comprehensive live coverage begins with the FORD WORLD WOMEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP in North Bay, ON as skip Jennifer Jones and Team Canada face Anna Kubeskova and Team Czech Republic on tomorrow (Mar. 17) at 2 p.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN3. The final draw takes place Sunday, March 25 at 3 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4. The complete broadcast schedules for both championships are available at TSN.ca/Curling.

Calling the action for both tournaments are TSN’s acclaimed curling experts and broadcast team with Vic Rauter alongside analysts Russ Howard, a two-time BRIER champion and 2006 Olympic gold medallist, and Cheryl Bernard, 2010 Olympic silver medallist. Cathy Gauthier, a SCOTTIES and World Senior Champion, joins the broadcast team for coverage of the FORD WORLD WOMEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP.

SCOTTIES champion Jennifer Jones and her Manitoba rink, including 2018 Olympic mixed-doubles curling gold medallist Kaitlyn Lawes, competes for Team Canada’s back-to-back gold at the tournament. The FORD WORLD WOMEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP will mark the debut of a new format that welcomes a third Asian team, bringing the total field to 13. Participating rinks include 2018 Olympic silver medallist Kim Eun-jung of South Korea, and 2018 Olympic gold medallist and two-time European silver medallist Anna Hasselborg of Sweden. Along with the expanded field, the tournament also includes a new six-team playoff format that features the top two teams in round-robin play qualifying directly for Olympic-style semifinals, while the third-through-sixth-place teams meet in the quarter-finals. The complete field can be found here.

Things then shift to Las Vegas, NV for coverage of the WORLD MEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY FORD OF CANADA, beginning Saturday, March 31 at 4:30 p.m. ET on TSN as Brad Gushue and Team Canada open the tournament with a match against Team Russia, live from the Orleans Arena. Coverage concludes on Sunday, April 8 with the Gold Medal Game live at 8 p.m. ET on TSN.

Fresh off his BRIER title, Brad Gushue and his Newfoundland and Labrador rink compete for Team Canada’s third consecutive World Championship title, taking on a competitive field including 2018 Olympic silver medallist, Niklas Edin of Sweden.

TSN’s FORD WORLD WOMEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP and WORLD MEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY FORD OF CANADA coverage is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app. French-language coverage is available on RDSand the RDS GO app.

