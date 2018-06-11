NE59J7630SS/AC

Summer is here, and with it comes the return of the CFL ON TSN. TSN today announced its complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule, including exclusive live coverage of all 81 regular season games, all four divisional playoff matchups, and the 106th GREY CUP presented by Shaw – one of 60+ iconic championship events, airing live from The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sunday, November 25. Visit TSN.ca for the complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule.

TSN’s exclusive live coverage of every CFL game is available to stream live and on demand for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app. RDS delivers French-language coverage of 45 regular season CFL games, including all 18 Montreal Alouettes games, plus the complete CFL playoffs including the 106th GREY CUP presented by Shaw.

As announced last week, fans can expect a new-look THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL presented by The Brick, featuring new host Kate Beirness and musical performances, when the season kicks off with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting the Edmonton Eskimos this Thursday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN. Two-time Grey Cup MVP Henry Burris will also be joining the panel on Thursdays throughout the season.

Fans who can’t wait for the season opener can tune in to the CFL ON TSN tomorrow, Tuesday, June 12, for exclusive features including CFL TOP 50 PLAYERS at 8 p.m. ET, followed immediately by the 2018 CFL FANTASY DRAFT SPECIAL at 8:30 p.m. ET. At 9 p.m. ET, the 2018 CFL PREVIEW SPECIAL breaks down the biggest storylines heading into the new season.

Highlights from TSN’s 2018 CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

The defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts begin their quest to repeat as they visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday, June 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats open their 2018 season on the road against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, June 16 at 7 p.m. ET , the first regular-season Ticats game with Johnny Manziel on the roster

The Calgary Stampeders don't have to wait long to avenge last year's Grey Cup loss to the Toronto Argonauts, as the Stamps are in Toronto on Saturday, June 23 at 7 p.m. ET

The CFL’s iconic Labour Day weekend rivalries return on Monday, September 3 , with the Edmonton Eskimos visiting the Calgary Stampeders at 2:30 p.m. ET , and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hosting the Toronto Argonauts at 6 p.m. ET

The stars align as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Canadian Football Hall of Fame Game on Saturday, September 15 against the Calgary Stampeders. Former CFL stars Scott Flory, Tom Hugo, Henry "Hank" Ilesic, Brent Johnson, and Barron Miles will be inducted alongside Frank Cosentino in the builders' category, and former university standout Paul Brûlé

The last day of the regular season will feature the season's fourth triple-header with plenty of potential playoff implications on the line

The league’s top two teams will duke it out for Canadian football glory at the 106th GREY CUP presented by Shaw, live from The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sunday, November 25

Broadcast Team

The popular CFL ON TSN panel is back for the 2018 season with the voice of the CFL, Rod Smith, and fan-favourites Matt Dunigan, Milt Stegall, and Jock Climie. The panel will be joined by new Thursday night host Kate Beirness and guest analysts throughout the season, including two-time Grey Cup MVP Henry Burris.

The CFL ON TSN is anchored by the network’s decorated broadcast team of play-by-play announcers Chris Cuthbert and Rod Black, with Gord Miller and Smith calling select games. Game analysts Glen Suitor, Duane Forde, and Dunigan are set to appear throughout the season, and broadcasting legend Brian Williams also returns to bring fans in-depth features and interviews with key newsmakers.

TSN’s extensive CFL coverage also features TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor and TSN Football Expert Farhan Lalji breaking down the hot button issues impacting the league, while Derek Taylor continues to discuss key storylines with the help of multiple statistics during Details with Derek Taylor. Kate McKenna also returns to provide fans with essential info in her Now You Know segments.

TSN Football Expert Chris Schultz is joined by Taylor to provide expert CFL fantasy insights to help fans claim their own titles in their fantasy leagues.

Matthew Scianitti will keep fans up-to-date on the latest news in the East Division, while Lalji and Sara Orlesky will cover the West. Additional team-by-team coverage will be provided by John Lu, Ryan Rishaug, Jermain Franklin, and Claire Hanna.

TSN Radio

TSN Radio’s family of stations across the country provide live CFL coverage, as well as comprehensive pre- and post-game analysis throughout the season, and are also the home of the 106th GREY CUP presented by Shaw. All TSN Radio content is also available via TSN.ca and the TSN and iHeartRadio apps.

TSN Radio’s lineup of live CFL coverage is as follows (visit each station’s home page for more details):

TSN 1050 Toronto – the official radio voice of the Toronto Argonauts features live coverage of every game

TSN 690 Montreal – the official radio voice of the Montreal Alouettes delivers exclusive English-language coverage of every game, along with THE ALS THIS WEEK (Mondays throughout the season at 7 p.m. ET ), and weekly interviews with head coach Mike Sherman Wednesday mornings at 8:05 a.m. ET on The Morning Show with McKenna, Starr, and Moffat

TSN 1200 Ottawa – the official radio voice of the Ottawa Redblacks delivers complete live coverage of every game, including pre- and post-game, plus the OTTAWA REDBLACKS RADIO SHOW (Tuesdays at 6 p.m. ET )

TSN 1040 Vancouver – the official radio voice of the B.C. Lions features coverage of every game all season long, including extensive pre- and post-game shows hosted by Lowell Ulrich with Bob 'the Moj' Marjanovich and former CFL QB Giulio Caravatta providing expert live commentary of every game

TSN 1150 Hamilton – the official radio voice of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats delivers live coverage of every game along with TICATS TODAY (weekdays at 3 p.m. ET ) with Louie B., featuring in-depth news and discussion surrounding the team

TSN 1290 Winnipeg – fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers can tune in for extensive coverage of the team's 2018 CFL campaign with BLUE BOMBER GAME DAY , delivering pre-game, halftime, and post-game broadcasts featuring Darrin Bauming, Troy Westwood, and Chris Walby

, delivering pre-game, halftime, and post-game broadcasts featuring Darrin Bauming, Troy Westwood, and Chris Walby TSN 1260 Edmonton – fans of the Edmonton Eskimos can listen for coverage of the team’s 2018 CFL campaign, featuring the GREEN AND GOLD pre- and post-game shows with Matt Iwanyk and Hernan Salas, alongside various TSN Insider guests

TSN Digital

TSN complements its CFL ON TSN broadcast campaign with a slate of digital content covering all angles of the league available on TSN.ca and the TSN app. Highlights include:

Hash Marks – Daily news and roster updates from around the league

Fan-favourite fantasy football with the TSN CFL Fantasy Football

Comprehensive highlights and must-see clips from every game

Up-to-the-minute scores, game recaps, and more

Weekly CFL fantasy football features by Scott Cullen

Weekly columns and video analysis from TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor

Photos, videos, and viral content posted across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram

ESPN networks and ESPN+ – the recently-launched direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International segment and ESPN – will combine to present all of TSN’s 2018 Canadian Football League (CFL) regular season and post-season games. ESPN2 and ESPNEWS will televise more than 20 games, including the Eastern and Western Finals and 106th GREY CUP presented by Shaw, while nearly 70 games will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+.

