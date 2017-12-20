A Hockey Holiday Tradition Continues on TSN with Complete Coverage of the 2018 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP in Buffalo, N.Y., Beginning Boxing Day

The newest crop of burgeoning NHL stars take centre stage for TSN’s signature holiday hockey tradition, the fan-favourite 2018 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP – one of the 60+ championship events that live on TSN, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, live from Buffalo, N.Y. Featuring complete coverage of all 28 games, including the complete medal round, TSN’s live coverage begins with the first of two pre-competition matchups as Team Canada takes on the Czech Republic Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN from London, Ont.

TSN primes fans for the tournament with the 2018 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW SHOW hosted by James Duthie alongside TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button, analysts Ray Ferraro, Gord Miller, and Jeff O’Neill. The 60-minute comprehensive pre-tourney preview airs Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, at 9 p.m. ET on TSN, and features the following highlights:

“Meet Team Canada” introduces the Team Canada roster

McKenzie and Ferraro analyze Team Canada’s forwards and blue line

TSN Original Feature on the 25 th anniversary of Manny Legace’s historic goaltending performance for Team Canada in 1993

anniversary of Manny Legace’s historic goaltending performance for Team Canada in 1993 Preview of the Dec. 29 outdoor game between Canada and USA

outdoor game between Canada and USA Miller sits down with Team Canada Head Coach Dominique Ducharme

O’Neill explains why power plays are key to gold medal success

Duthie and McKenzie are set to broadcast live throughout the preliminary round, medal round, and Gold Medal game, and are joined by O’Neill for all Team Canada games. TSN’s Bryan Mudryk and Dave Reid also host coverage of the tournament’s preliminary rounds live from the TSN Studio.

Acclaimed broadcaster duo Miller and Ferraro deliver the call for all Team Canada games, as well as the medal round and Gold Medal Game, with TSN’s Tessa Bonhomme reporting from rinkside. Handling broadcast duties for the preliminary rounds is play-by-play commentator Dennis Beyak joining Button, with TSN’s Laura Diakun reporting from rink level.

TSN’s SPORTSCENTRE features comprehensive coverage of Team Canada throughout the tournament from reporter Mark Masters, and will also include daily analysis from TSN’s World Juniors panel. Masters also contributes reports to TIM HORTONS THAT’S HOCKEY.

TSN subscribers can enjoy 4K coverage for select preliminary round and quarter-final games, as well as the semifinals and the Bronze and Gold Medal games. Subscribers can also access live streaming and on-demand viewing of the network’s exclusive live coverage of the World Juniors via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app, which also deliver comprehensive digital coverage of the tournament including breaking news, scores, must-watch highlights, blog contributions from Masters, and analysis from Button.

TSN’s exclusive live coverage of the 2018 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP is supported by an extensive promotional campaign nationally across all Bell Media broadcast, radio, digital, and outdoor creative platforms. In Toronto and across the GTA, the campaign includes captivating billboards at key locations including the vibrant Yonge-Dundas Square, along the Gardiner Expressway, and at Dundas subway station, as well as an extensive transit shelter takeover with nearly one in four transit shelters in Toronto featuring World Juniors creative.

TSN’s coverage of the 2018 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP has once again attracted a premium slate of sponsors, including Chevrolet and Home Depot. Additionally, Chevrolet integrates their second edition of the Good Deeds Cup campaign into TSN’s World Juniors coverage with a special in-broadcast reveal of the ten semifinalist teams during the Gold Medal game.

TSN Radio

TSN once again delivers the World Junior Radio Network presented by Imperial Oil, Esso, with 19 stations across Canada joining forces to bring Canadians live radio coverage of the World Juniors. Blake Price returns as host with play-by-play commentator Jon Abbott and analyst Jack Miller delivering the call.

TSN Broadcast Schedule can be found here.



