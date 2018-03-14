ational Geographic Debuts One Strange Rock with Academy Award®-Nominated Host Will Smith on March 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

On Wendesday, March 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on National Geographic, acclaimed filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (mother!, Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream) and award-winning producer Jane Root (America The Story of Us, The 80s: The Decade That Made Us) join forces on an epic, cinematic event series that will redefine natural history filmmaking. Hosted by Will Smith, One Strange Rock promises a mind-bending, thrilling journey exploring the fragility and wonder of planet Earth, one of the most peculiar, unique places in the entire universe. It’s the extraordinary story of why life as we know it exists on Earth, brought into perspective by the only people to have left it behind – astronauts.

This 10-part series from Nutopia and Protozoa Pictures brings cameras where they’ve never been before, having filmed in 45 countries, on six continents and from outer space on the International Space Station (ISS). One Strange Rock guides viewers through our vulnerable speck of a planet among the vast, harsh cosmic arena, revealing the twists of fate that have allowed life to emerge, survive and thrive on Earth.

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield is among the eight astronaut storytellers to share their unique perspectives of Earth, and is featured in episodes one and six. Hatfield is the first Canadian astronaut to command the International Space Station (ISS), the only Canadian to ever have boarded the Russian Space Station, has left Earth three times and spent a total of 166 days in space.

