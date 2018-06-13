Much Turns Up the Heat this Month with New Series TASKMASTER and the Return of DRUNK HISTORY, AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR: NINJA VS NINJA, and DETROITERS

Game shows, comedy, and plenty of beer are on the menu as new series TASKMASTER and returning favourites DRUNK HISTORY, DETROITERS, and AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR: NINJA VS NINJA touch down this month on Much.

All-new gameshow TASKMASTER, an adaptation of the popular U.K. format, premieres June 19. Airing Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT, the eight-episode, 30-minute series sees musician and comedian Reggie Watts (THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN) and co-host and series creator Alex Horne set a series of off-the-wall tasks for a group of celebrity players to complete. Contestants include Freddie Highmore (THE GOOD DOCTOR), Kate Berlant (SEARCH PARTY), DJ and producer Dillon Francis, and stand-up comics Lisa Lampanelli and Ron Funches (Trolls). Watts and Horne award points based on how players performed, with the winner taking home a prized possession that they or their competitors have offered up.

Also on June 19, class is back in session as DRUNK HISTORY returns with six new episodes. Airing Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT, Season 5B of the Emmy®-winning series delivers a fresh batch of enlightening historical stories told by boozed-up comedians. Guest stars featured this season include Jack McBrayer (THE MIDDLE), Rachel Bloom (ROBOT CHICKEN), Tony Hale (VEEP), Vanessa Hudgens (Grease Live!), Jack Black (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), and more. Click here to watch a teaser.

From the classroom to the showroom, the ad men of Motor City keep their creativity flowing as DETROITERS returns June 21 with two back-to-back episodes beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Airing Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT after its two-episode premiere, the series stars real-life best friends and Detroit natives Sam Richardson (VEEP) and Tim Robinson (SNL) as small-time ad men in the Motor City. Whatever they do, they do it together, and no matter what, Tim and Sam’s love for each other and their city never wavers. In the second season, Tim and Sam work with bigger clients, including the Michigan Science Center; Sam pursues new romantic interests; Tim’s brother starts working at Cramblin Duvet and has a disruptive effect on the office; and the guys produce an ad with their hero, legendary Detroit news anchor, Mort Crim. Guest stars featured this season include Tim Meadows (Mean Girls), Bobby Moynihan (SNL), Mary Lynn Rajskub (24), and more.

AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR: NINJA VS NINJA returns for Season 3 beginning June 27. Airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, the biggest names from AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR compete on teams in an epic race to become the ultimate champions. Hosted by comedian Matt Iseman and former NFL player Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, this season sees the teams take on newly designed obstacles testing speed, human agility, and teamwork skills.

DRUNK HISTORY – Tuesday, June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT – “World War II” – *Season 5B Premiere*

A group of artists known as the ghost army trick German troops, a resistance movement grows within Japanese internment camps, and Adolf Hitler’s nephew fights for the U.S. Guest stars are Randall Park (VEEP), Lyric Lewis (MADTV), Jack McBrayer (THE MIDDLE), and Aaron Takahashi (COMEDY BANG! BANG!).

TASKMASTER – Tuesday, June 19 at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT – “Physics” – *Series Premiere*

Taskmaster Reggie Watts challenges contestants to play basketball without using their hands, finagle their way into a onesie, and record themselves doing something that will look impressive when played backward.

DETROITERS – Thursday, June 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT – “April in the D” – *Season 2 Premiere* Cramblin Duvet hits a hot streak, and Sam and Tim help Sheila (Pat Vern Harris) find a lawyer after she gets a DUI.

DETROITERS – Thursday, June 21 at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT – “Jefferson Porger” – *New Episode* Tension builds between Sam and Tim after Sam appears in one of their commercials, and Sheila’s relationship with Lea (Lailani Ledesma) becomes strained after she makes an off-color joke.

AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR: NINJA VS. NINJA – Wednesday, June 27 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT – *Season 3 Premiere*

The new season kicks off with the qualifying rounds. This episode features AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR superstars Meagan Martin and Flip Rodriguez.

