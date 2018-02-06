Much to air Exclusive Same-Day Broadcast of THE BRIT AWARDS 2018, February 21

Much brings all the excitement from across the pond to Canadians with the exclusive same-day, two-and-a-half hour THE BRIT AWARDS 2018 on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Taped for broadcast from London’s O2 Arena, the star-studded bash is set to celebrate the greatest musical achievements of British and international artists over the past year.

Hosted by British actor and comedian Jack Whitehall, the 38th annual BRIT AWARDS features a stacked lineup of show-stopping performers including Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, Rag’n’Bone Man with Jorja Smith, Rita Ora, Sam Smith, and Stormzy.

Canadian talent receives two nods as homegrown acts Arcade Fire and Drake are nominated for International Group and International Male Artist, respectively. Leading the nominations, and making history as the show’s most-nominated female artist in a single year, is Dua Lipa with five nominations, followed by Ed Sheeran with four nominations, while J Hus and Rag’n’Bone Man tag behind with three nominations each. For a full list of nominations and categories, please click here.

Much viewers can relive THE BRIT AWARDS 2018 with an encore on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 12 noon ET.

