Much Makes the Work Week Great Again with New Series CORPORATE Joining Fan-Favourites DRUNK HISTORY and ANOTHER PERIOD, This January

Alcohol, Bellacourts, and Cubicals! Those are the ABCs of Much’s January schedule as all-new workplace comedy CORPORATE and returning favourites DRUNK HISTORY and ANOTHER PERIOD get to work beginning January 17.

Misery loves a company in the new comedy CORPORATE, premiering January 17 with two back-to-back episodes. Airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, the 10-episode, half-hour scripted comedy follows creators/writers/executive producers Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman as two Junior Executives-in-Training at Hampton Deville, a heartless, corporate hell-hole led by tyrannical CEO Christian DeVille (Lance Reddick, BOSCH) and his top lieutenants, sycophants John (Adam Lustick, ADAM RUINS EVERYTHING) and Kate (Anne Dudek, MAD MEN). As Matt and Jake navigate an ever-revolving series of disasters, their only ally is Grace (Aparna Nancherla, LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS), the human resources rep who is beleaguered by both her job and her exhausting relationship with the very needy Matt and Jake.

Beginning January 23, Emmy®-winning series DRUNK HISTORY returns for a boozy fifth season. Airing Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT, the seven-episode run sees a new batch of plastered celebrity narrators tell historical tales while an all-star lineup performs a re-enactment. Season 5 guest stars include Vanessa Bayer (SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE), Jack Black (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Kirsten Dunst (Hidden Figures), Bob Odenkirk (BETTER CALL SAUL), and Jillian Bell (Rough Night).

Still a little buzzed, viewers can stay back in time with the return of ANOTHER PERIOD at 10:30p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT. With the Bellacourt sisters back at it for another 10 episodes, Season 3 follows the lives of the obscenely rich sisters, Lillian (Natasha Leggero, AMERICAN DAD!) and Beatrice (Riki Lindhome, GARFUNKEL AND OATES), who are defined by their family’s wealth and care only about becoming super famous, which is a lot harder in 1902.

**Media Note: Publicity photos are available online at BellMedia.ca/PR.

CORPORATE – Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, beginning January 17 – New Series

Series’ creators/writers/executive producers Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman star as two Junior Executives-in-Training at Hampton DeVille who are faced with an ever-revolving series of disasters during their miserable lives at the soulless, multi-national corporation. The new series premieres with two back-to-back episodes. In “The Void,” when an insensitive tweet threatens Hampton DeVille’s business, Matt and Jake are tasked with firing the employee who posted it. Then, in “Powerpoint of Death,” Matt creates an impressive presentation to pitch the company’s arms dealing bona fides to the CIA, while Jake takes advantage of the company’s internal whistleblower app. Click here to watch a teaser of CORPROATE.

DRUNK HISTORY – Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT, beginning January 23

The Emmy®-winning series returns for another season of boozy history lessons told by plastered celebrity narrators and guest stars. In the premiere episode “Heroines,” Tiffany Haddish (THE CARMICHAEL SHOW) narrates museum curator Rose Valland’s (Busy Philipps, COUGAR TOWN) risky quest to save Europe’s masterpieces from the Nazis; Paget Brewster (ANOTHER PERIOD) slurs her way through the story of Deborah Sampson (Evan Rachel Wood, WESTWORLD), the first woman to take a bullet for America during the Revolutionary War; and Amber Ruffin (LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS) recalls the bravery of “The Angel of the Battlefield,” Clara Barton (Mandy Moore, THIS IS US), who founded the American Red Cross with the help of surgeon James Dunn (Alexander Skarsgård, BIG LITTLE LIES) and Abraham Lincoln (Jack McBrayer, 30 ROCK). Click here to watch a teaser of DRUNK HISTORY.

ANOTHER PERIOD – Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT, beginning January 23

The Bellacourt sisters are back for another season of wild, turn-of-the-century debauchery. This season, Lillian and Beatrice fight for suffrage in congress, become some of America’s first female Olympic athletes, deal with an opioid addiction, and campaign to make America great again…for the first time. Click here to watch a teaser of ANOTHER PERIOD.

For Much’s complete January programming schedule, click here .

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

