Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth, Bon Jovi, and More to Perform at The 2018 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, March 11 on Much

iHeartRadio celebrates the biggest and best in music with the 2018 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, airing live from the “Fabulous” Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Much and livestreaming on iHeartRadio.ca.

The action-packed awards show, hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled, features today’s biggest artists. Performers set to take the stage during the broadcast include Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth, and Bon Jovi, recipients of the first-ever iHeartRadio Icon Award, with more performers to be announced. The 2018 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS encores on CTV, Saturday, March 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Canadian artists garnered an astounding 20 nominations for the 2018 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, with Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes leading the pack of Canucks with five nominations each, followed by Alessia Cara with three nominations and The Weeknd with two. Other Canadians up for awards include Drake, Theory of a Deadman, Andrew Huang, Christian Collins, and PRETTYMUCH. International artists receiving multiple nominations include Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, and more. See the full list of nominations here.

The 2018 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS also celebrates the fans, giving listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. For the first time ever, Canadian fans can vote for their favourite nominees by going to iHeartRadio.ca or retweeting the @iHeartRadioCA nomination tweets. Fan voting determines the award winners for this year’s Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, and Best Solo Breakout. Additional award categories new to this year’s show include the Cutest Musician’s Pet, Best Boy Band, and more. In addition, fans can vote on social media during the show for winners of the Best Performance and Best Dressed awards.

Viewers can visit iHeartRadio.ca for breaking news and exclusive IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS content, or follow @iHeartRadioCA and #iHeartAwards on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. In addition, viewers can visit Etalk.ca for coverage of the awards, including highlights from the red carpet.

