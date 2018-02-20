MTV Heats Things up this Winter with Two Brand-New Series, Plus a New Season of FEAR FACTOR

MTV comes in hot with a triple-threat of new programming including two series premieres and a returning fan favourite.

Joining the channel’s winter slate is the brand-new docu-series WINTER BREAK: HUNTER MOUNTAIN on Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT beginning February 27, followed by the TEEN MOM spin-off TEEN MOM: YOUNG AND PREGNANT on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT beginning March 12. As well, all-new episodes of FEAR FACTOR air Sundays at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT beginning February 25.

WINTER BREAK: HUNTER MOUNTAIN

For one season out of the year, the East Coast becomes the ‘ice coast’ as young adults embark on a rite of passage and escape their regular lives to ski, snowboard, and mingle in the snowy hills of New York’s Hunter Mountain. MTV’s WINTER BREAK: HUNTER MOUNTAIN documents the lives of eight 20-somethings living in a cabin together for the season and the impact the experience has on their lives. Click here for a trailer and photography.

TEEN MOM: YOUNG AND PREGNANT

The series that started it all is expecting again! In an all-new TEEN MOM spin-off series, MTV follows five young mothers, Ashley (20), Brianna (17), Jade (20), Kayla (18) from bump to baby as they navigate the complexities of being a Gen Z mother. Click here for a promo and show logo for TEEN MOM: YOUNG AND PREGNANT.

FEAR FACTOR

Dubbed the “season from hell,” contestants must conquer disturbing challenges including escaping from a haunted house and freeing themselves from a buried coffin. Hosted by hip-hop star Ludacris, pairings this season include twins, families, students, and exes – who face off in tests of bravery as they fight for the $50,000 prize, and FEAR FACTOR bragging rights. Click here for a sneak peek and photography.



