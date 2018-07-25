History’s #1 Drama Vikings Returns Wednesday November 28 at 9 P.M. ET/PT

July 20, 2018 – HISTORY’s #1 drama* Vikings returns on Wednesday, November 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The mid-season five premiere date and exclusive trailer was announced today from San Diego Comic-Con International to nearly 5,000 fans during the Vikings cast panel.

In the first half of season five, the divide between the Lothbrok family climaxes with Ragnar’s sons battling each other to rule the world. The long-awaited face-off ends with a strategic victory going to Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) who vows vengeance on his betrayers with a direct target on Lagertha’s (Katheryn Winnick) back. Last seen in an unstable state and losing her appearance as a fierce Viking warrior, Lagertha is hopeful she will regain her spot in Kattegat as its rightful leader.

Season five returns on November 28 with the arrival of a legendary Viking, the famous Duke Rollo (Clive Standen), who causes further upheaval in a Kattegat still reeling from Ivar the Boneless becoming its King. As Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) and Lagertha flee Ivar’s murderous forces with Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), Ivar’s tyrannical reign over Scandinavia ushers in a new dark age, the likes of which have never been seen. Ultimately, Ivar’s reign will not go unchallenged by the sons of Ragnar and old enemies will become allies to defeat the despot who has declared himself a God on earth. Meanwhile in Iceland, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) battles the elements, and his own settlers’ desire for revenge, to forge a Viking colony on the beautiful and desolate landscape.

The highly-anticipated season five debut was the most-watched premiere of 2017 on HISTORY,** and reigned as the #1 Canadian drama across all Canadian entertainment specialty for Fall 2017/ Winter2018.***

