HGTV CANADA’S REAL ESTATE EXPERT RISKS IT ALL FOR BIG REWARDS IN BUYERS BOOTCAMP WITH SCOTT MCGILLIVRAY

Investment property specialist, Scott McGillivray, is taking his passion to the next level by teaming up with renovation rookies for the opportunity of a lifetime in the new Canadian original series Buyers Bootcamp with Scott McGillivray (10×60). Premiering Sunday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada, the series follows Scott as he works with first-time house flippers and invests his own money and expertise to renovate rundown homes. Along with his new partners, Scott will work night and day to get each renovation completed on time and on budget. If they succeed, they split the profits, and if they fail, they fail together.

After years of successfully transforming properties into income-generators, this time Scott is offering his knowledge to newbies in a high stakes, real-life training ground. In each episode, Scott tours two potential partners’ homes to identify what needs to be done to earn top dollar when it hits the market. Scott takes into account the total budget, the time required, as well as the skills and sweat-equity each homeowner can offer. Once the partner is selected, Scott puts his money where his mouth is and personally invests in the project. He then leads the charge in tackling the renovation, giving his new partners invaluable hands-on lessons to successfully overhaul a home in time for an open house.

CIBC continues its five-year partnership with HGTV Canada and Scott McGillivray as the series’ exclusive sponsor. The financial institution will provide viewers with helpful tips on how they can make the most of their own home investments through digital content on the series’ website and weekly videos posted on HGTV Canada’s social media platforms, in addition to organic integrations throughout the show.

New episodes of Buyers Bootcamp with Scott McGillivray will be available On Demand and at HGTV.ca each week after broadcast. Later this spring, catch Scott as he returns for Season 3 of HGTV Canada’s Home To Win, premiering Sunday, April 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Buyers Bootcamp with Scott McGillivray is produced by McGillivray Entertainment in association with Corus Entertainment’s HGTV Canada and Scripps Networks Interactive.

