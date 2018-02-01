HGTV CANADA OFFERS FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYERS THE OPPORTUNITY OF A LIFETIME IN THIRD SEASON OF HOME TO WIN

Canada’s top builders and designers are back under one roof in Season 3 of HGTV Canada’s #1 program,* Home To Win (8×60). Premiering Sunday, April 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada, with weekly airings on Global starting Saturday, May 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the all-star competition series follows the room-by-room transformation of a shabby countryside property into a modern family home. New this season, the opportunity for Canadians to compete to win the spectacular home is open exclusively to first-time homebuyers. HomeToWin.ca is now taking submissions and viewers can learn more about how to apply here.

The Canadian-original series returns with HGTV Canada’s robust roster of talent led by Entertainment Tonight Canada’s Sangita Patel. The eight-week broadcast kicks off with Bryan Baeumler and Scott McGillivray spearheading the hunt for the perfect property, while Sarah Richardson and Tommy Smythe decide on the overall design. Then Sarah Baeumler, Sarah Keenleyside, Brian McCourt, Sebastian Clovis, Sabrina Smelko, Mike Holmes Jr., and more HGTV Canada favourites take on the day-to-day challenges of turning the blueprint into a reality. Mike Holmes, Jonathan and Drew Scott as well as Dave and Kortney Wilson also pitch in with surprise visits throughout the season. In each episode, the cast face off in head-to-head challenges, then team up to complete extensive renovations showcased in stunning room reveals. The season concludes with three first-time homebuyers competing to win the completed home in the dramatic finale.

Nominated for a 2018 Canadian Screen Award for Best Cross-Platform Project Non-Fiction, HomeToWin.ca offers a closer look at the property with weekly photo galleries of the interior and exterior spaces as they are revealed in the show. A digital home tour features hotspots that allow users to shop for products featured in the home, while behind-the-scenes photography and written recaps by HGTV Canada experts take viewers behind the camera. Exclusive video content including guided room tours, DIY projects, and bloopers connects fans further with their favourite network stars. First-time homebuyers can submit their application at HomeToWin.ca until Monday, May 28 at 8 a.m. ET. Additional information as well as audience guidelines can be found here.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Home To Win are available to watch On Demand and at HomeToWin.ca. New episodes from Season 3 will be available the day after broadcast. Home To Win is produced by Architect Films in association with Corus Studios for HGTV Canada.

Full details about series sponsors can be found here.

