Dream Designs, Fantastic Flips and Jaw-Dropping Transformations Bolster HGTV Canada’s Fall Programming Lineup

This fall, the nation’s #1 entertainment specialty network,* HGTV Canada, will leave viewers dreaming about transforming their own homes with a programming slate filled with fresh and familiar faces. Starting August 29, HGTV Canada reinvigorates home makeovers with brand new series Rustic Rehab, Hidden Potential and Big City Charm. Then, inspiring renovations and designs return with new episodes of Property Brothers and Flip or Flop Atlanta.

Fresh faces Chenoa and David Rivera kick off the networks fall lineup with the new series Rustic Rehab, premiering Wednesday, August 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. These full-time parents and full-time renovators are always on the go, making quick decisions and smart moves to buy, revamp and get their latest property back on the market in record time without breaking the bank. Unique builds are unveiled on Hidden Potential premiering Thursday, August 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Builder and designer Jasmine Roth is on a mission to make sure all suburban homes don’t look the same. Jasmine transforms contractor-basic houses into custom dream homes by giving them features that stand out from the crowd.

This September, remarkable reveals continue when two familiar duos return with tighter deadlines, bigger transformations and even more dream designs. First, Canada’s favourite twins, Drew and Jonathan Scott return with new episodes of Property Brothers, beginning Monday, September 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In the first episode, Drew and Jonathan’s skills are put to the test when they have to work under an extreme time crunch with newlyweds Janna and Jason. After a whirlwind romance, this couple is looking for a sprawling urban dream home where they can raise a family and the Scott Brothers have to deliver this ambitious renovation project on time and on budget. Then, starting Wednesday, September 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Ken and Anita Corsini return to rehab old southern homes and revitalize the neighbourhoods with brand-new episodes of Flip or Flop Atlanta.

In October, fresh faces Mark and Elizabeth Perez make their HGTV Canada debut on Big City Charm, premiering Wednesday, October 24 at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Masters of their craft, this pair sees the potential in dilapidated properties, morphs them into the treasure of the block, and sells them to first time homeowners at a price they can afford. In the last eight years, Mark and Elizabeth have flipped more than 100 homes in Chicago, IL. After a lot of demolition, repairs, paint, and elbow grease, they turn these ramshackle properties into gorgeous family homes.

Viewers can visit HGTV.ca for exclusive digital content on all series debuting this fall, including articles and photo galleries. Full episodes will be available on HGTV.ca and On Demand with participating service providers after each episode airs.

