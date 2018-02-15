NOW IN SESSION: FOOD NETWORK CANADA CHEF SCHOOL LAUNCHES ON FOODNETWORK.CA

New web series starring Food Network Canada celebrity chefs

Michael Smith, Lynn Crawford, Roger Mooking and Mark McEwan

Includes the chefs’ favourite recipes, how-to videos and must-know tips

For additional details and recipes, please

visit foodnetwork.ca/chefschool

Learn From the ‘Crème de la Crème’

Food Network Canada Chef School offers one-on-one cooking lessons with some of Food Network Canada’s top culinary talent – and enrolment is free. This new web series sees chefs Michael Smith, Lynn Crawford, Roger Mooking and Mark McEwan return to the kitchen to teach you that delicious and impressive homemade meals don’t have to be complicated.

In short instructional videos, each chef will show you how to make five of their favourite recipes guaranteed to satisfy any savory or sweet cravings. In addition, they will also share must-know tips and techniques they’ve learned over the course of their well-seasoned culinary careers.

See below for a sampling of Food Network Canada Chef School‘s best in class recipes.

Savory Samplings

For your savory cravings, try out some of Food Network Canada Chef School‘s mouth-watering main courses recipes including:

Lynn Crawford’s

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Click here for the Buttermilk Fried Chicken Recipe and Instructional Video

Click here for the “How to Cut Up a Whole Chicken” Tip Video

Michael Smith’s

Beer and Bacon Mussels

Click here for the Beer and Bacon Mussels Recipe and Instructional Video

Click here for the “How to Buy, Prep and Store Mussels” Tip Video

Roger Mooking’s

Cookies and Cream Napoleon

Click here for the Stawberries and Cream Napoleon Recipe and Instructional Video

Click here for the “How to Handle Phyllo Dough” Tip Video

Mark McEwan’s

Panna Cotta withFigs and Streusel

Click here for the Panna Cotta with Figs and Streusel Recipe and Instructional Video

Click here for the “How to Make Honey Streusel Topping” Tip Video

Upcoming Class Events

As a fellow 'foodie' we know you love food holidays just as much as we do. Food Network Canada Chef School's uncomplicated and delicious recipes will help you celebrate these special days in style.

From left to right above:

March 9 is Meatball Day . Click here for Chef Mark McEwan‘s Spaghetti & Meatballs Recipe and Instructional Video. Share your meatball moment on social media using #MeatballDay, #FNCChefSchool and tagging @FoodNetworkCA.

is . Click here for Chef Mark McEwan‘s Spaghetti & Meatballs Recipe and Instructional Video. Share your meatball moment on social media using #MeatballDay, #FNCChefSchool and tagging @FoodNetworkCA. April 12 is Grilled Cheese Day . Click here for Chef Roger Mooking‘s

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Recipe and Instructional Video. Show off your ooey-gooey grilled cheese on social media using #GrilledCheeseDay, #FNCChefSchool and tagging @FoodNetworkCA.

is . Click here for Chef Roger Mooking‘s Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Recipe and Instructional Video. Show off your ooey-gooey grilled cheese on social media using #GrilledCheeseDay, #FNCChefSchool and tagging @FoodNetworkCA. April 18 is Banana Day. Click here for Chef Michael Smith‘s Flaming Banana Split with Chocolate Sauce Recipe and Instructional Video. Let people know you’re bonkers for bananas by sharing a picture of your favourite banana recipe on social media using #BananaDay, #FNCChefSchool and tagging @FoodNetworkCA.

